Juneteenth Monterey County 2024

Date:

Saturday, June 15, 2024

Time:

1:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Party/Street Party

Organizer/Author:

Monterey County Black Caucus

Location Details:

Laguna Grande Park, 1249 Canyon del Rey Blvd, Seaside

🎉 Join Us for the 5th Annual Juneteenth Celebration! 🎉



Hey Everyone!



Get ready for an unforgettable day of joy, love, and community spirit at our 5th Annual Juneteenth Event! We're pulling out all the stops to make this year's celebration the best one yet!



📅 Date: June 15, 2024

🕙 Time: 01:00PM

📍 Location: Laguna Grande Park and City Hall



Here's a sneak peek at what's in store:



🌟 Fun-Filled Activities:

- Kids Zone: Jump houses, game truck, face painting, gymnastics, outdoor games, mechanical bull, and more!

- Engaging games and activities for all ages.



👑 Crowning Ceremony:

- Honoring two outstanding community leaders who've made a difference.



🎶 Performances and Music:

- Get ready to dance to amazing performances and groovy tunes!



🍔 Food Galore:

- Delicious treats from fantastic food vendors to satisfy your cravings.



💼 Support Local Businesses:

- Explore the offerings from various businesses and organizations in our community.



This event is all about coming together to celebrate freedom, unity, and progress. Whether you're a long-time resident or new to the community, everyone is welcome to join in the festivities!



Spread the word and mark your calendars! Let's make this Juneteenth celebration one to remember! See you there!