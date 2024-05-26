From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Juneteenth Monterey County 2024
Date:
Saturday, June 15, 2024
Time:
1:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
Monterey County Black Caucus
Location Details:
Laguna Grande Park, 1249 Canyon del Rey Blvd, Seaside
🎉 Join Us for the 5th Annual Juneteenth Celebration! 🎉
Hey Everyone!
Get ready for an unforgettable day of joy, love, and community spirit at our 5th Annual Juneteenth Event! We're pulling out all the stops to make this year's celebration the best one yet!
📅 Date: June 15, 2024
🕙 Time: 01:00PM
📍 Location: Laguna Grande Park and City Hall
Here's a sneak peek at what's in store:
🌟 Fun-Filled Activities:
- Kids Zone: Jump houses, game truck, face painting, gymnastics, outdoor games, mechanical bull, and more!
- Engaging games and activities for all ages.
👑 Crowning Ceremony:
- Honoring two outstanding community leaders who've made a difference.
🎶 Performances and Music:
- Get ready to dance to amazing performances and groovy tunes!
🍔 Food Galore:
- Delicious treats from fantastic food vendors to satisfy your cravings.
💼 Support Local Businesses:
- Explore the offerings from various businesses and organizations in our community.
This event is all about coming together to celebrate freedom, unity, and progress. Whether you're a long-time resident or new to the community, everyone is welcome to join in the festivities!
Spread the word and mark your calendars! Let's make this Juneteenth celebration one to remember! See you there!
Hey Everyone!
Get ready for an unforgettable day of joy, love, and community spirit at our 5th Annual Juneteenth Event! We're pulling out all the stops to make this year's celebration the best one yet!
📅 Date: June 15, 2024
🕙 Time: 01:00PM
📍 Location: Laguna Grande Park and City Hall
Here's a sneak peek at what's in store:
🌟 Fun-Filled Activities:
- Kids Zone: Jump houses, game truck, face painting, gymnastics, outdoor games, mechanical bull, and more!
- Engaging games and activities for all ages.
👑 Crowning Ceremony:
- Honoring two outstanding community leaders who've made a difference.
🎶 Performances and Music:
- Get ready to dance to amazing performances and groovy tunes!
🍔 Food Galore:
- Delicious treats from fantastic food vendors to satisfy your cravings.
💼 Support Local Businesses:
- Explore the offerings from various businesses and organizations in our community.
This event is all about coming together to celebrate freedom, unity, and progress. Whether you're a long-time resident or new to the community, everyone is welcome to join in the festivities!
Spread the word and mark your calendars! Let's make this Juneteenth celebration one to remember! See you there!
For more information: https://linktr.ee/mcblackcaucus
Added to the calendar on Sun, May 26, 2024 12:11AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network