top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 6/15/2024
Santa Cruz Indymedia Racial Justice

Juneteenth Monterey County 2024

Laguna Grande Park, 1249 Canyon del Rey Blvd, Seaside
original image (2048x2048)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, June 15, 2024
Time:
1:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
Monterey County Black Caucus
Location Details:
Laguna Grande Park, 1249 Canyon del Rey Blvd, Seaside
🎉 Join Us for the 5th Annual Juneteenth Celebration! 🎉

Hey Everyone!

Get ready for an unforgettable day of joy, love, and community spirit at our 5th Annual Juneteenth Event! We're pulling out all the stops to make this year's celebration the best one yet!

📅 Date: June 15, 2024
🕙 Time: 01:00PM
📍 Location: Laguna Grande Park and City Hall

Here's a sneak peek at what's in store:

🌟 Fun-Filled Activities:
- Kids Zone: Jump houses, game truck, face painting, gymnastics, outdoor games, mechanical bull, and more!
- Engaging games and activities for all ages.

👑 Crowning Ceremony:
- Honoring two outstanding community leaders who've made a difference.

🎶 Performances and Music:
- Get ready to dance to amazing performances and groovy tunes!

🍔 Food Galore:
- Delicious treats from fantastic food vendors to satisfy your cravings.

💼 Support Local Businesses:
- Explore the offerings from various businesses and organizations in our community.

This event is all about coming together to celebrate freedom, unity, and progress. Whether you're a long-time resident or new to the community, everyone is welcome to join in the festivities!

Spread the word and mark your calendars! Let's make this Juneteenth celebration one to remember! See you there!
For more information: https://linktr.ee/mcblackcaucus
Added to the calendar on Sun, May 26, 2024 12:11AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$140.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code