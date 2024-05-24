From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Real Co-ops Don't Tolerate Union Busting - NoBAWC Fliering with REI Co-op Union
Saturday, May 25, 2024
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Other
Bay Area Worker Coops (NoBAWC)
REI Co-op Berkeley; 1338 San Pablo Ave, Berkeley
The co-op and labor union movement are two sides of the same movement — and it's an insult to ALL of us when a "co-op" like REI is able to union-bust their union members.
The REI Co-op Union — represented by UFCW 5 — deserves a fair contract...but instead REI has been firing union members, ignoring sexual harassment claims, ignoring co-op "members", and doing everything they can to squash actual democracy at REI.
Join us with UFCW Local 5 and other REI Union rank-and-file members to tell REI: real co-ops don't tolerate union-busting! We're fliering REI co-op members during their anniversary sale on Saturday to let them know what's going on — and get them involved with fighting back!
We'll have the NoBAWC banner to help you find us; you can also text/call J at 8312722772!
WHERE: REI Co-op Berkeley; 1338 San Pablo Ave, Berkeley
WHEN: Saturday, May 25th, 11am-1pm
RSVP via nobawc.org/rei
For more information: http://nobawc.org/rei
