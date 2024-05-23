From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Santa Cruz: Palestine Solidarity Demo
Date:
Saturday, May 25, 2024
Time:
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Allan Fisher
Email:
Phone:
4159542763
Location Details:
corner of Ocean and Water Streets, Santa Cruz
Help hold up banners and signs to incoming traffic. Stop genocide and support a permanent ceasefire now. No more funding for Israel. End the occupation and apartheid. Free hostages and prisoners.
Added to the calendar on Thu, May 23, 2024 9:03PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network