Palo Alto Vigil for the Children of Gaza

Date:

Sunday, May 26, 2024

Time:

4:30 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Vigil/Ritual

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

Corner of Town & Country Village

855 El Camino Real

Palo Alto, CA

Join the community, raise your voice and some flags, call for equality and an end to the genocide and occupation.