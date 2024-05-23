top
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine U.S. Anti-War

Virtual Teach-In/Class: Codepink Gaza Summer School

Date:
Monday, June 03, 2024
Time:
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Zoom
https://www.codepink.org/summerenroll
This summer, we’re turning up the heat to demand an end to the genocide in Gaza and to Free Palestine! It's time to educate, agitate, and mobilize our communities like never before. Inspired by the courageous campus encampments that have swept across colleges nationwide, CODEPINK is thrilled to announce the Gaza Summer School!

Join us for a transformative, summer-long online education series that will empower you to become a powerful advocate for Palestine. Through bi-weekly classes, you’ll gain in-depth knowledge and vital skills to make a real impact. Led by dynamic leaders, each session kicks off with a 30-minute deep dive into the history and current realities of Palestine, followed by a dynamic 30-minute skills training to arm you with the tools to drive change in your community.

After every class, you’ll receive a set of materials and resources to amplify your demands for a Free Palestine this summer. Educate your community, agitate those in power, and organize bold actions alongside fellow passionate advocates from coast to coast as part of CODEPINK’s Summer of Love for Gaza.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to be part of something bigger. Together, we can make waves and create lasting change. Sign up now and let’s make this summer unforgettable!
Added to the calendar on Thu, May 23, 2024 4:42PM
