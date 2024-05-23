42nd Annual Xilonen, Ceremony of Tender Corn

Date:

Saturday, July 13, 2024

Time:

11:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Vigil/Ritual

Organizer/Author:

White Hawk Indian Council For Children

Location Details:

Pinto Lake County Park, 757 Green Valley Road, Watsonville

White Hawk Indian Council for Children, Ixtatutli, we are excited for another beautiful year of our rites of passage 3-day ceremony in which we as a community honor our young women.



Xilonen is a rite of passage ceremony, a coming of age for young women that dates back thousands of years before the Spanish invasion.



*The main ceremony will take place at Pinto Lake County Park in Watsonville from 11am to 5pm Saturday, and will then follow to Sunday for the closing ceremony 11-2pm Romo Park, Downtown Watsonville.*



●IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENTS●



•In order to properly prepare and provide an inclusive experience for all of our Xilonen, we ask that you announce your Xilonen by May 31st. We would like all Xilonen to have the same experience and be given the equal amount of attention in preparation. Please announce by FB message to this page or by phone to Maestra, María Rebeca 831-214-3570

•Altar set up starts at 7:30am

•We ask that all Popoxcomitli are in the circle and ready by 10:30am.

•Danza starts at 11am

•Please park in assigned spaces so that you are not ticketed.



Thanks again for your support. We hope to see you all there!!



____________________________________________



De parte de el Calpulli Ixtatutli nos da gusto invitarlos a la ceremonia de Xilonen en la que honramos a nuestras mujeres jóvenes.



Xilonen es un derecho de paso indígena donde se reconoce la transición de niña a mujer, brindando apollo durante esa etapa . El rito data miles de años antes de la invasión española.



La ceremonia se tomora acabo en Pinto Lake County Park en Watsonville de 11am a 4pm el sábado y seguirá hasta el domingo de 11am a 2pm en La Plaza.



●●●ANUNCIOS IMPORTANTES●●●



• Para poder preparar adecuadamente y darle una experiencia inclusiva a cada Xilonen, le pedimos que anuncie su Xilonen no más tarde de Mayo 31. Nos gustaría que cada Xilonen tenga la misma experiencia y le demos la misma cantidad de atención en preparación. Para anunciar a sus Xilonens, pueden mandar mensaje por FB or por teléfono con Maestra María Rebeca 831-214-3570

• La instalación del Altar comienza a las 7:30 a.m.

• Pedimos que todos los Popoxcomitli estén en el círculo y listos a las 10:30 a.m.

• Danza comienza a las 11:00

• Por favor estacionence en los espacios asignados para que no les den tiquete.



¡¡Esperamos verlos a todos allí!! ¡Gracias por todo su apollo!