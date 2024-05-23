top
Indybay Feature
Santa Cruz Indymedia Anti-War

Daniel Ellsberg, Presente! Dismantling the Doomsday Machine

Daniel Ellsberg, Presente! Event flyer
original image (1200x1560)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, May 31, 2024
Time:
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
Catherine Crockett
Email:
Phone:
831-899-7322
Location Details:
Monterey Peace & Justice Center, 1364 Fremont Blvd.Seaside, CA
Come join us for an enlightening evening commemorating Daniel Ellsberg’s life and work as a peacemaker and courageous truth-teller. This program of videos, education, and action will be held at the Monterey Peace and Justice Center, 1364 Fremont Blvd., in Seaside, CA. Doors open at 6:30 pm.

Free event. Reserve tickets on Eventbrite at http://tinyurl.com/MPJC-5-31-24-tickets

Masako Toki, senior project manager and research associate at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies at the Middlebury Institute in Monterey, and Sidney Ramsden Scott, educator and peace activist, will discuss progress and challenges in continuing Ellsberg’s pursuit of a world beyond nuclear weapons.

June 10 - 16, 2024 is Daniel Ellsberg Week. Visit https://defusenuclearwar.org/ellsberg/

Sponsored by the Peace Coalition of Monterey County, Veterans For Peace Chapter 46, and the Monterey Peace and Justice Center.
For more information: https://peacecentral.wordpress.com
Added to the calendar on Thu, May 23, 2024 2:34PM
