From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
A Palestinian state is being recognized by Spain, Norway, and Ireland
Have You Ever Noticed That The Mainstream Media Never Asks If The Palestinians Have A Right To Fight Back Against The Illegal Occupation Of Gaza Or The West Bank?
A Palestinian state is being recognized by Spain, Norway, and Ireland
By Lynda Carson - May 22, 2024
Earlier today on May 22, 2024, reportedly, Spain, Norway, and Ireland, announced that they will formally recognize a Palestinian state on May 28, 2024, which pissed off the governments of Israel and the United States, but pleased the Palestinians.
According to an additional report, Israel threatens any and all countries who recognize Palestine, and according to wikipedia, “As of May 2024, the State of Palestine is recognized as a sovereign state by 143 of the 193 member states of the United Nations. Reportedly, it has been a non-member observer state of the United Nations General Assembly since November 2012.”
As of May, 14, 2024, as a result of the war being waged against Hamas and the Palestinian people by Israel and the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), reportedly on CNN, there have been more than 35,000 deaths in Gaza, and “The fully identified death toll comprises of 7,797 children, 4,959 women, 1,924 elderly, and 10,006 men, the UN spokesperson said, citing the Gaza health ministry.” Israeli prison and detention centers may be found by clicking here. More about Gaza, may be found by clicking here.
An additional report reveals that more that 500 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank, since October, 7, 2024.
Additionally, on May 20, 2024, in another move that pissed off the Israeli government and the government of the United States, reportedly the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Karim Khan, has applied for arrest warrants against top Israeli and Hamas leaders for alleged war crimes. This includes Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, plus three Hamas leaders, including Yahya Sinwar, Mohammed Diab Ibrahim al-Masri (also known as Deif), and Ismail Haniyeh.
About The Israeli War Against Hamas and the Palestinian People:
In a report by the Times of Israel, it states, “For years, Netanyahu propped up Hamas. Now it’s blown up in our faces. The premier’s policy of treating the terror group as a partner, at the expense of Abbas and Palestinian statehood, has resulted in wounds that will take Israel years to heal from.”
Additionally, a different report with The Intercept, called “Blowback: How Israel Went From Helping Hamas To Bombing It,” is very revealing, plus a YouTube video, may help to shed some more light on the situation.
Reportedly in yet a different report, Israel and the IDF Supported Hamas:
Reportedly during 1988, “MANY WEST BANKERS BELIEVE THAT ISRAEL
ACTIVELY SUPPORTS HAMAS IN AN EFFORT TO DIVIDE
PALESTINIANS AND WEAKEN THE INTIFADA.
THEY POINT TO THE FACT THAT HAMAS OPERATIVES ACT
BOLDLY IN DISTRIBUTING THEIR LEAFLETS.
SHOPKEEPERS IN JERUSALEM AND NABLUS REPORT THAT,
WHEREAS UNLU LEAFLETS ARE DISTRIBUTED SECRETLY
FOR FEAR OF ISRAELI SECURITY FORCES, HAMAS
OPERATIVES WALK INTO SHOPS AND PRESENT THEIR
LEAFLETS DIRECTLY TO THE OWNERS.
MAYOR FREIJ OF BETHLEHEM CLAIMS THAT MEMBERS OF SOME WELL KNOWN FAMILIES WHO COLLABORATE WITH ISRAELI OFFICIALS
HAVE BEEN SEEN AMONG HAMAS STREET GANGS IN
BETHLEHEM.
FURTHERMORE, DESPITE MASSIVE
ARRESTS--AND THE PUBLIC IDENTITY OF MANY MB (Muslim Brotherhood) LEADERS--RELATIVELY FEW HAMAS LEADERS HAVE BEEN
DETAINED.
IN RECENT WEEKS, FUNDAMENTALIST
LEADERS HAVE GIVEN INTERVIEWS TO ISRAELI
PUBLICATIONS THAT WOULD HAVE LANDED SECULARIST
LEADERS IN DETENTION."
However in 1989, Hamas was reportedly outlawed
on September 28, 1989.
Reportedly, “ON SEPTEMBER 28, THE ISRAELI DEFENSE MINISTRY
ANNOUNCED THAT THE PALESTINIAN (SUNNI) MUSLIM
FUNDAMENTALIST ORGANIZATION, HAMAS, HAD BEEN
OUTLAWED. ACCORDING TO THE IDF ANNOUNCEMENT, MEMBERS
OF HAMAS, OR THOSE WHO SUPPORTED OR PARTICIPATED IN
ITS ACTIVITIES WOULD BE SUBJECT TO DETENTION AND
PROSECUTION.
THE SPIRITUAL LEADER OF HAMAS, SHEIKH AHMED
YASSIN, HAS BEEN IN ADMINISTRATIVE DETENTION FOR A
NUMBER OF MONTHS. HAMAS EMERGED AFTER THE OUTBREAK
OF THE PALESTINIAN UPRISING. ALTHOUGH IT EMERGED FROM
THE MUSLIM BROTHERHOOD, ITS AIMS INCLUDE A MUSLIM
PALESTINIAN STATE AND IT PROMOTES VIOLENCE AS A MEANS
OF ACHIEVING THIS OBJECTIVE AND OF "PURIFYING" MUSLIM
SOCIETY. HAMAS IS STRONGEST IN GAZA BUT ITS
INFLUENCE HAS SPREAD TO THE OCCUPIED WEST BANK.
ACCORDING TO MOSHE DAYAN, DEPUTY TO GOI CIVAD
COORDINATOR SHMUEL GOREN, AND CIVAD ANALYSTS, HAMAS
HAS GROWN CONSIDERABLY IN STRENGTH IN GAZA IN RECENT
MONTHS. IT HAS INCREASINGLY TARGETED SO-CALLED
COLLABORATORS AND INDIVIDUALS WHO ENGAGE IN
ACTIVITIES DEFINED BY THE ORGANIZATION AS
ANTI-ISLAMIC. ACCORDING TO THE IDF, HAMAS IS ALSO
STRENGTHENING ITS ORGANIZATIONAL STRUCTURE AND
REMAINS HARDER TO PENETRATE THAN OTHER PALESTINIAN
ORGANIZATIONS. IDF ANALYSTS HAVE ALSO ASSERTED THAT
HAMAS HAS BECOME A MAJOR INFLUENCE IN GAZA AND,
BECAUSE OF ITS WILLINGNESS TO USE VIOLENCE TO
INTIMIDATE OTHER PALESTINIANS, MAY HAVE BECOME THE
DOMINANT FORCE THERE.
Additionally, reportedly, “EARLIER IN THE UPRISING, SOME ISRAELI
OCCUPATION OFFICIALS INDICATED THAT HAMAS SERVED AS A
USEFUL COUNTER TO THE SECULAR ORGANIZATIONS LOYAL TO
THE PLO. A NUMBER OF PALESTINIANS LOYAL TO THE PLO
ALLEGED THAT THE IDF WAS USING HAMAS FOR SUCH A
PURPOSE.”
Reportedly, most Americans disapprove of the Israeli war against Hamas and the Palestinian people.
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
By Lynda Carson - May 22, 2024
Earlier today on May 22, 2024, reportedly, Spain, Norway, and Ireland, announced that they will formally recognize a Palestinian state on May 28, 2024, which pissed off the governments of Israel and the United States, but pleased the Palestinians.
According to an additional report, Israel threatens any and all countries who recognize Palestine, and according to wikipedia, “As of May 2024, the State of Palestine is recognized as a sovereign state by 143 of the 193 member states of the United Nations. Reportedly, it has been a non-member observer state of the United Nations General Assembly since November 2012.”
As of May, 14, 2024, as a result of the war being waged against Hamas and the Palestinian people by Israel and the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), reportedly on CNN, there have been more than 35,000 deaths in Gaza, and “The fully identified death toll comprises of 7,797 children, 4,959 women, 1,924 elderly, and 10,006 men, the UN spokesperson said, citing the Gaza health ministry.” Israeli prison and detention centers may be found by clicking here. More about Gaza, may be found by clicking here.
An additional report reveals that more that 500 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank, since October, 7, 2024.
Additionally, on May 20, 2024, in another move that pissed off the Israeli government and the government of the United States, reportedly the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Karim Khan, has applied for arrest warrants against top Israeli and Hamas leaders for alleged war crimes. This includes Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, plus three Hamas leaders, including Yahya Sinwar, Mohammed Diab Ibrahim al-Masri (also known as Deif), and Ismail Haniyeh.
About The Israeli War Against Hamas and the Palestinian People:
In a report by the Times of Israel, it states, “For years, Netanyahu propped up Hamas. Now it’s blown up in our faces. The premier’s policy of treating the terror group as a partner, at the expense of Abbas and Palestinian statehood, has resulted in wounds that will take Israel years to heal from.”
Additionally, a different report with The Intercept, called “Blowback: How Israel Went From Helping Hamas To Bombing It,” is very revealing, plus a YouTube video, may help to shed some more light on the situation.
Reportedly in yet a different report, Israel and the IDF Supported Hamas:
Reportedly during 1988, “MANY WEST BANKERS BELIEVE THAT ISRAEL
ACTIVELY SUPPORTS HAMAS IN AN EFFORT TO DIVIDE
PALESTINIANS AND WEAKEN THE INTIFADA.
THEY POINT TO THE FACT THAT HAMAS OPERATIVES ACT
BOLDLY IN DISTRIBUTING THEIR LEAFLETS.
SHOPKEEPERS IN JERUSALEM AND NABLUS REPORT THAT,
WHEREAS UNLU LEAFLETS ARE DISTRIBUTED SECRETLY
FOR FEAR OF ISRAELI SECURITY FORCES, HAMAS
OPERATIVES WALK INTO SHOPS AND PRESENT THEIR
LEAFLETS DIRECTLY TO THE OWNERS.
MAYOR FREIJ OF BETHLEHEM CLAIMS THAT MEMBERS OF SOME WELL KNOWN FAMILIES WHO COLLABORATE WITH ISRAELI OFFICIALS
HAVE BEEN SEEN AMONG HAMAS STREET GANGS IN
BETHLEHEM.
FURTHERMORE, DESPITE MASSIVE
ARRESTS--AND THE PUBLIC IDENTITY OF MANY MB (Muslim Brotherhood) LEADERS--RELATIVELY FEW HAMAS LEADERS HAVE BEEN
DETAINED.
IN RECENT WEEKS, FUNDAMENTALIST
LEADERS HAVE GIVEN INTERVIEWS TO ISRAELI
PUBLICATIONS THAT WOULD HAVE LANDED SECULARIST
LEADERS IN DETENTION."
However in 1989, Hamas was reportedly outlawed
on September 28, 1989.
Reportedly, “ON SEPTEMBER 28, THE ISRAELI DEFENSE MINISTRY
ANNOUNCED THAT THE PALESTINIAN (SUNNI) MUSLIM
FUNDAMENTALIST ORGANIZATION, HAMAS, HAD BEEN
OUTLAWED. ACCORDING TO THE IDF ANNOUNCEMENT, MEMBERS
OF HAMAS, OR THOSE WHO SUPPORTED OR PARTICIPATED IN
ITS ACTIVITIES WOULD BE SUBJECT TO DETENTION AND
PROSECUTION.
THE SPIRITUAL LEADER OF HAMAS, SHEIKH AHMED
YASSIN, HAS BEEN IN ADMINISTRATIVE DETENTION FOR A
NUMBER OF MONTHS. HAMAS EMERGED AFTER THE OUTBREAK
OF THE PALESTINIAN UPRISING. ALTHOUGH IT EMERGED FROM
THE MUSLIM BROTHERHOOD, ITS AIMS INCLUDE A MUSLIM
PALESTINIAN STATE AND IT PROMOTES VIOLENCE AS A MEANS
OF ACHIEVING THIS OBJECTIVE AND OF "PURIFYING" MUSLIM
SOCIETY. HAMAS IS STRONGEST IN GAZA BUT ITS
INFLUENCE HAS SPREAD TO THE OCCUPIED WEST BANK.
ACCORDING TO MOSHE DAYAN, DEPUTY TO GOI CIVAD
COORDINATOR SHMUEL GOREN, AND CIVAD ANALYSTS, HAMAS
HAS GROWN CONSIDERABLY IN STRENGTH IN GAZA IN RECENT
MONTHS. IT HAS INCREASINGLY TARGETED SO-CALLED
COLLABORATORS AND INDIVIDUALS WHO ENGAGE IN
ACTIVITIES DEFINED BY THE ORGANIZATION AS
ANTI-ISLAMIC. ACCORDING TO THE IDF, HAMAS IS ALSO
STRENGTHENING ITS ORGANIZATIONAL STRUCTURE AND
REMAINS HARDER TO PENETRATE THAN OTHER PALESTINIAN
ORGANIZATIONS. IDF ANALYSTS HAVE ALSO ASSERTED THAT
HAMAS HAS BECOME A MAJOR INFLUENCE IN GAZA AND,
BECAUSE OF ITS WILLINGNESS TO USE VIOLENCE TO
INTIMIDATE OTHER PALESTINIANS, MAY HAVE BECOME THE
DOMINANT FORCE THERE.
Additionally, reportedly, “EARLIER IN THE UPRISING, SOME ISRAELI
OCCUPATION OFFICIALS INDICATED THAT HAMAS SERVED AS A
USEFUL COUNTER TO THE SECULAR ORGANIZATIONS LOYAL TO
THE PLO. A NUMBER OF PALESTINIANS LOYAL TO THE PLO
ALLEGED THAT THE IDF WAS USING HAMAS FOR SUCH A
PURPOSE.”
Reportedly, most Americans disapprove of the Israeli war against Hamas and the Palestinian people.
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network