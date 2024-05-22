From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Ceasefire Postcards Pop-Up
Date:
Sunday, May 26, 2024
Time:
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Ceasefire Postcards
Location Details:
Heyma Yemeni Coffee, 1122 University Ave, Berkeley, CA
Join us again this Sunday, 5/26/24 from 1pm to 3pm at Heyma Coffee in Berkeley.
We will write to congressional representatives and State Dept officials to demand an end to the genocide unfolding in Gaza. We will support the UC and CSU students' demands for divestment by writing to the UC Regents, CSU Board of Trustees, and to the UC President and the CSU Chancellor. Scripts, addresses, a list of demands, stamps and postcards will be provided. We encourage community members to bring stamps, as ours are limited.
We must increase the pressure on elected officials to stop the genocide in Gaza and settler/IOF violence in the West Bank. Write postcards with us; call Congress from home; join local actions; sign petitions; contribute to mutual aid groups; support ngos on the ground; donate to candidates' campaigns who are calling for a ceasefire. We’re in this together for the long haul to end Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestine.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C7TOZdtuFpp/?u...
Added to the calendar on Wed, May 22, 2024 11:35PM
