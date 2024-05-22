“Make War Visible . . . and End It” with Norman Solomon, author, founder Roots Action

Date:

Thursday, May 23, 2024

Time:

3:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Teach-In

Organizer/Author:

Cynthia Papermaster

Location Details:

As wars continue in Gaza, Ukraine, and elsewhere, efforts to stop them are up against a powerful military-industrial-media complex in the United States. No matter how much coverage of war comes through mainstream news outlets, the human realities of war are scarcely conveyed.



You’re invited to the live online presentation -- “Make War Visible . . . and End It” -- with author and activist Norman Solomon, whose book "War Made Invisible: How America Hides the Human Toll of Its Military Machine" was published last year, and Alan Minsky, Executive Director of Progressive Democrats of America. Frank Dorrel, publisher and distributor of "Addicted to War" will introduce Norman and Alan.



Co-Sponsors are PDA and Roots Action Education Fund with participation from CODEPINK Bay Area, Veterans for Peace San Diego, the Golden Rule Project, and a growing list of other orgs.



Join us for peace, and you’ll leave more energized, organized, and hopeful.





