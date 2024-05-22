From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
“Make War Visible . . . and End It” with Norman Solomon, author, founder Roots Action
Date:
Thursday, May 23, 2024
Time:
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
Cynthia Papermaster
Location Details:
Zoom; Register https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwodu6rpj0uHtze3SQRkuK_yg3XPxy0pj7U#/registration
As wars continue in Gaza, Ukraine, and elsewhere, efforts to stop them are up against a powerful military-industrial-media complex in the United States. No matter how much coverage of war comes through mainstream news outlets, the human realities of war are scarcely conveyed.
You’re invited to the live online presentation -- “Make War Visible . . . and End It” -- with author and activist Norman Solomon, whose book "War Made Invisible: How America Hides the Human Toll of Its Military Machine" was published last year, and Alan Minsky, Executive Director of Progressive Democrats of America. Frank Dorrel, publisher and distributor of "Addicted to War" will introduce Norman and Alan.
Co-Sponsors are PDA and Roots Action Education Fund with participation from CODEPINK Bay Area, Veterans for Peace San Diego, the Golden Rule Project, and a growing list of other orgs.
Join us for peace, and you’ll leave more energized, organized, and hopeful.
You’re invited to the live online presentation -- “Make War Visible . . . and End It” -- with author and activist Norman Solomon, whose book "War Made Invisible: How America Hides the Human Toll of Its Military Machine" was published last year, and Alan Minsky, Executive Director of Progressive Democrats of America. Frank Dorrel, publisher and distributor of "Addicted to War" will introduce Norman and Alan.
Co-Sponsors are PDA and Roots Action Education Fund with participation from CODEPINK Bay Area, Veterans for Peace San Diego, the Golden Rule Project, and a growing list of other orgs.
Join us for peace, and you’ll leave more energized, organized, and hopeful.
For more information: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/t...
Added to the calendar on Wed, May 22, 2024 12:48PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network