California Santa Cruz Indymedia Animal Liberation Environment & Forest Defense

California Assembly Passes First-of-Its-Kind Bill to Improve Wildlife Connectivity

by Center for Biological Diversity
Wed, May 22, 2024 11:27AM
SACRAMENTO, May 20, 2024 — The California Assembly passed the Room to Roam Act today, bringing improved statewide wildlife connectivity closer to reality. Assembly Bill 1889 now awaits state Senate approval.
original image (874x601)
Authored by Assemblymember Laura Friedman, A.B. 1889 is a first-of-its-kind bill that would require local governments to consider and implement measures to protect wildlife connectivity as part of their general plan. The proposed legislation encourages better planned development with wildlife-friendly fencing, lighting and other ways to promote wildlife movement.

“We’re lucky to have protected landscapes in California but animals are suffering as their homes are sliced up by poorly planned development,” said J.P. Rose, Urban Wildlands policy director at the Center for Biological Diversity. “If cities factor in the needs of our wild neighbors when making land-use decisions, it’ll make a world of difference for struggling animals unable to roam.”

Overdevelopment and careless development have fractured the habitat of California’s most imperiled species, including mountain lions, desert tortoises and California red-legged frogs, the state amphibian. With movement so constrained, animals are unable to find food, shelter or unrelated mates and suffer from harmful inbreeding.

“The Room to Roam Act ensures that essential planning at the local level works to harmonize our landscapes with community and wildlife needs,” said Mari Galloway, California director at the Wildlands Network. “By considering wildlife needs at the outset, general plans align with conservation investments to promote biodiversity and climate-resilient landscapes.”

A.B. 1899, which is sponsored by the Center and Wildlands Network, lays out clear guidelines for cities to address wildlife connectivity in their long-range plans. The bill builds upon existing legislation that requires Caltrans to prioritize wildlife crossing structures when improving or building roads. The Safe Roads and Wildlife Protection Act, also sponsored by the Center and Wildlands Network, was signed into law in 2022.


Photo: The California Assembly passed the Room to Roam Act, a bill that would improve statewide connectivity for bobcats and other wildlife. Credit: NPS


The Center for Biological Diversity is a national, nonprofit conservation organization with more than 1.7 million members and online activists dedicated to the protection of endangered species and wild places.


https://biologicaldiversity.org/w/news/california-assembly-passes-first-of-its-kind-bill-to-improve-wildlife-connectivity-2024-05-20/
For more information: https://biologicaldiversity.org/
