Día de Esperanza Community Festival
Date:
Sunday, June 16, 2024
Time:
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Esperanza Community Farms
Location Details:
275 Lee Rd, Watsonville
The festival celebrates the richness of organic agriculture in Watsonville and the Pajaro Valley.
We are excited to host the first organic farming festival in the region. Don't miss it! It's time to commit to organic and share it with friends.
To attend register at: https://forms.gle/Wr7EzfSJEuR3m4Yh8
Enjoy music, fun & nutritious food & veggies and craft booths from 12 pm to 5 pm at 275 Lee Rd, Watsonville.
🎤🎸 Ozokidz live! Plus, more entertainment... (details coming soon)
🧶🎨 Art Vendors (Register here: https://forms.gle/6PEeg7h5eu346s689)
🥦👩🏽🌾 Organic and Local Farmers Market
🛝🤸🏽♂️ Grand children's play area
🧩👩🏾🤝👨🏽 Recreational activities
🥙🌯 Food and snacks
Bring your dad to enjoy a special treat! ✨
Bring a lawn chair or blanket. 🪑
We will need a lot of help to make this day come alive! Volunteers, please register here : https://forms.gle/1eBotLHwuShwqUCj8
Español:
El festival celebra la riqueza de la agricultura orgánica en Watsonville y el Valle del Pájaro.
Estamos muy emocionados de ser anfitriones del primer festival de agricultura orgánica en la región. ¡No te lo puedes perder!
Es hora de comprometerse con lo orgánico y compartirlo con amigos.
Para asistir regístrate en: https://forms.gle/Wr7EzfSJEuR3m4Yh8
Disfrute de música, comida y verduras divertidas y nutritivas y puestos de artesanías de 12 p. m. a 5 p. m. en 275 Lee Rd, Watsonville.
🎤🎸 ¡Ozokidz en vivo! Y, más entretenimiento... (detalles próximamente)
🧶🎨 Vendedores de Arte (Regístrese aquí: https://forms.gle/6PEeg7h5eu346s689)
🥦👩🏽🌾 Mercado de agricultores orgánicos y locales
🛝🤸🏽♂️ Gran zona de juegos infantiles
🧩👩🏾🤝👨🏽 Actividades recreativas
🥙🌯 Comida y snacks
¡Trae a tu papá a disfrutar de un regalo especial! ✨
Trae una silla de jardín o una manta. 🪑
¡Necesitaremos mucha ayuda para que este día cobre vida! Voluntarios, regístrese aquí: https://forms.gle/1eBotLHwuShwqUCj8
For more information: https://esperanzacommunityfarms.org/
Added to the calendar on Wed, May 22, 2024 11:08AM
