Our goal is to get over 50% of Sonoma County voters to vote YES on the ballot to stop factory farming!Join us on Saturday, May 25th from 11am to 5pm in Berkeley for an interactive deep canvassing training that will help you to develop your skills to have effective conversations while outreaching to the public! Hope to see you there!Where: 2414 Sixth St, Berkeley, CA 94710When: Saturday, May 25th from 11am - 5pmWhat: Deep canvassing training to develop conversational outreach skills for canvassingLearn more about our campaign to stop factory farming in Sonoma County at http://www.YesOnJ.vote