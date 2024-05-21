top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 5/25/2024
East Bay Animal Liberation Government & Elections

Deep Canvassing Training To End Factory Farming

Berkeley Animal Rights Center - West 2414 6th St. Berkeley, CA
original image (1920x1080)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, May 25, 2024
Time:
11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Coalition To End Factory Farming
Location Details:
Berkeley Animal Rights Center - West
2414 6th St.
Berkeley, CA
Our goal is to get over 50% of Sonoma County voters to vote YES on the ballot to stop factory farming!

Join us on Saturday, May 25th from 11am to 5pm in Berkeley for an interactive deep canvassing training that will help you to develop your skills to have effective conversations while outreaching to the public! Hope to see you there!

Where: 2414 Sixth St, Berkeley, CA 94710
When: Saturday, May 25th from 11am - 5pm
What: Deep canvassing training to develop conversational outreach skills for canvassing

Learn more about our campaign to stop factory farming in Sonoma County at http://www.YesOnJ.vote
For more information: http://www.yesonj.vote
Added to the calendar on Tue, May 21, 2024 7:14PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$190.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code