Deep Canvassing Training To End Factory Farming
Date:
Saturday, May 25, 2024
Time:
11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Coalition To End Factory Farming
Location Details:
Berkeley Animal Rights Center - West
2414 6th St.
Berkeley, CA
Our goal is to get over 50% of Sonoma County voters to vote YES on the ballot to stop factory farming!
Join us on Saturday, May 25th from 11am to 5pm in Berkeley for an interactive deep canvassing training that will help you to develop your skills to have effective conversations while outreaching to the public! Hope to see you there!
Where: 2414 Sixth St, Berkeley, CA 94710
When: Saturday, May 25th from 11am - 5pm
What: Deep canvassing training to develop conversational outreach skills for canvassing
Learn more about our campaign to stop factory farming in Sonoma County at http://www.YesOnJ.vote
For more information: http://www.yesonj.vote
