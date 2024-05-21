From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Mass Copwatch Shift
Date:
Friday, May 31, 2024
Time:
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Berkeley Copwatch
Email:
Location Details:
Grassroots House (2022 Blake St., Berkeley)
Mass Copwatching Shift!
No experience needed + all are welcome. We will meet for a mini training and then split into groups of 3-5, either into cars or walking, each group will have one experienced copwatcher facilitating.
Why do we do mass copwatching shifts?
This is a chance for us to teach our shifts practice: listening to the scanner, how to copwatch as a team, incident documentation, entry into our database, and more.
We hope that people will take what they learn into their daily lives AND join copwatch for some of our weekly shifts! We are always seeking to train up more shift facilitators.
Wanna know more about our shifts? Check out the copwatch handbook packed with 30+ years of experience. (https://www.berkeleycopwatch.org/handbook)
Accessibility info: Meet in the backroom of Grassroots House. There is a ramp at the front. Masks are encouraged.
No experience needed + all are welcome. We will meet for a mini training and then split into groups of 3-5, either into cars or walking, each group will have one experienced copwatcher facilitating.
Why do we do mass copwatching shifts?
This is a chance for us to teach our shifts practice: listening to the scanner, how to copwatch as a team, incident documentation, entry into our database, and more.
We hope that people will take what they learn into their daily lives AND join copwatch for some of our weekly shifts! We are always seeking to train up more shift facilitators.
Wanna know more about our shifts? Check out the copwatch handbook packed with 30+ years of experience. (https://www.berkeleycopwatch.org/handbook)
Accessibility info: Meet in the backroom of Grassroots House. There is a ramp at the front. Masks are encouraged.
For more information: http://berkeleycopwatch.org
Added to the calendar on Tue, May 21, 2024 7:04PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network