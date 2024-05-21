top
East Bay
Indybay
East Bay Police State & Prisons

Mass Copwatch Shift

Grassroots House (2022 Blake St., Berkeley)
Date:
Friday, May 31, 2024
Time:
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Berkeley Copwatch
Email:
Location Details:
Grassroots House (2022 Blake St., Berkeley)
Mass Copwatching Shift!

No experience needed + all are welcome. We will meet for a mini training and then split into groups of 3-5, either into cars or walking, each group will have one experienced copwatcher facilitating.

Why do we do mass copwatching shifts?
This is a chance for us to teach our shifts practice: listening to the scanner, how to copwatch as a team, incident documentation, entry into our database, and more.

We hope that people will take what they learn into their daily lives AND join copwatch for some of our weekly shifts! We are always seeking to train up more shift facilitators.

Wanna know more about our shifts? Check out the copwatch handbook packed with 30+ years of experience. (https://www.berkeleycopwatch.org/handbook)

Accessibility info: Meet in the backroom of Grassroots House. There is a ramp at the front. Masks are encouraged.
For more information: http://berkeleycopwatch.org
Added to the calendar on Tue, May 21, 2024 7:04PM
