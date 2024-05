Mass Copwatching Shift!No experience needed + all are welcome. We will meet for a mini training and then split into groups of 3-5, either into cars or walking, each group will have one experienced copwatcher facilitating.Why do we do mass copwatching shifts?This is a chance for us to teach our shifts practice: listening to the scanner, how to copwatch as a team, incident documentation, entry into our database, and more.We hope that people will take what they learn into their daily lives AND join copwatch for some of our weekly shifts! We are always seeking to train up more shift facilitators.Wanna know more about our shifts? Check out the copwatch handbook packed with 30+ years of experience. ( https://www.berkeleycopwatch.org/handbook Accessibility info: Meet in the backroom of Grassroots House. There is a ramp at the front. Masks are encouraged.