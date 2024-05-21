From the Open-Publishing Calendar
The Anti-Defamation League, Counterinsurgency, and the Palestinian Liberation Movement
Date:
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Time:
10:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Faculty for Justice in Palestine at UC Irvine
Location Details:
Virtual Event. Register here: http://tinyurl.com/BXH749NY
Join us for an info-session on the Anti-Defamation League featuring:
Stephen Rea, Online Hate and Harassment Researcher: "When Compartmentalization Fails: What to do When Your Job is Making You Complicit in a Genocide"
Mari Cohen, Associate Editor of Jewish Currents: "Redefining Antisemitism: The ADL's Antisemitism Statistics After October 7th"
Emmaia Gelman, Assistant Professor at Sarah Lawrence College & Director of the Institute for the Critical Study of Zionism: "Settler Colonialism, Neoconservatism, Anti-Palestinian Racism: The ADL’s Imprint on U.S. Politics"
Dylan Rodriguez, Professor at University of California, Riverside & Past President of the American Studies Association: "Counterinsurgency Keywords: 'Hate,' 'Antisemitism,' and the 'Social Justice' Regime"
For more information: https://fjpuci.wordpress.com/
