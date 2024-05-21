The Anti-Defamation League, Counterinsurgency, and the Palestinian Liberation Movement

Date:

Wednesday, May 22, 2024

Time:

10:00 AM - 10:00 AM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

Faculty for Justice in Palestine at UC Irvine

Location Details:

Join us for an info-session on the Anti-Defamation League featuring:



Stephen Rea, Online Hate and Harassment Researcher: "When Compartmentalization Fails: What to do When Your Job is Making You Complicit in a Genocide"



Mari Cohen, Associate Editor of Jewish Currents: "Redefining Antisemitism: The ADL's Antisemitism Statistics After October 7th"



Emmaia Gelman, Assistant Professor at Sarah Lawrence College & Director of the Institute for the Critical Study of Zionism: "Settler Colonialism, Neoconservatism, Anti-Palestinian Racism: The ADL’s Imprint on U.S. Politics"



Dylan Rodriguez, Professor at University of California, Riverside & Past President of the American Studies Association: "Counterinsurgency Keywords: 'Hate,' 'Antisemitism,' and the 'Social Justice' Regime"