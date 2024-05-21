Richmond Banner Drop for Palestine and Peace Vigil

Date:

Friday, May 24, 2024

Time:

3:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Friends of Gayle McLaughlin, RCF, FPM

Location Details:

RICHMOND I-80 PEDESTRIAN OVERPASS at

Sacramento Ave between San Joaquin St and San Luis St

Description: Join us to stand publicly for Peace and Justice everywhere and to reject the U.S.-Israeli genocidal war on the Palestinian People. EVERY FRIDAY 3PM to 6PM at the RICHMOND I-80 PEDESTRIAN OVERPASS at Sacramento Ave between San Joaquin St and San Luis St.



Bring signs and flags large enough to be clearly visible to the thousands of commuters.



Everyone in solidarity with Palestine is welcome to Richmond's weekly Peace Vigil.

Every Friday 3-6 pm - Co-sponsored by Richmond Ceasefire, Free Palestine Movement, and Friends of Gayle McLaughlin

