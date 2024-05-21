From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Richmond Banner Drop for Palestine and Peace Vigil
Date:
Friday, May 24, 2024
Time:
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Friends of Gayle McLaughlin, RCF, FPM
Location Details:
RICHMOND I-80 PEDESTRIAN OVERPASS at
Sacramento Ave between San Joaquin St and San Luis St
Sacramento Ave between San Joaquin St and San Luis St
Description: Join us to stand publicly for Peace and Justice everywhere and to reject the U.S.-Israeli genocidal war on the Palestinian People. EVERY FRIDAY 3PM to 6PM at the RICHMOND I-80 PEDESTRIAN OVERPASS at Sacramento Ave between San Joaquin St and San Luis St.
Bring signs and flags large enough to be clearly visible to the thousands of commuters.
Everyone in solidarity with Palestine is welcome to Richmond's weekly Peace Vigil.
Every Friday 3-6 pm - Co-sponsored by Richmond Ceasefire, Free Palestine Movement, and Friends of Gayle McLaughlin
