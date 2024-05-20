top
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine California LGBTI / Queer

Pride and Palestine

by Spectator
Mon, May 20, 2024 6:55PM
The 41st Pride Parade in Long Beach was generally a joyous occasion. But naturally, amid the party atmosphere was serious subjects like AIDS prevention/treatment, parents supporting their LGBTQ offspring, Planned Parenthood, and sobriety. There was also sponsorship by local businesses such as Hamburger Mary's as well as corporations including Disneyland, Walmart, Boeing, Gelson's, and major banks. But attention was also drawn by to Palestine (apparently by unaffiliated activists). See video at very bottom of article/pix.

Giant Pride flag
original image (1536x2040)
May 19, 2024, Long Beach, CA: Amid the party atmosphere was, of course, serious subjects like AIDS prevention/treatment, parents supporting their LGBTQ offspring, Planned Parenthood, and sobriety. There was also sponsorship by local businesses such as Hamburger Mary's as well as corporations including Disneyland, Walmart, Boeing, Gelson's, and major banks. But attention was also drawn to Israel's atrocities in Palestine (apparently by unaffiliated activists).

A few walked alongside the parade route with signs, and the parade was followed by an unofficial "No Pride in Genocide" contingent (last video below).
For more information: https://longbeachpride.com/parade/
§41st Long Beach Pride Parade
by Spectator
Mon, May 20, 2024 6:55PM
sm_pride41years.jpg
original image (1857x1942)
https://longbeachpride.com/parade/
§Long Beach LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce
by Spectator
Mon, May 20, 2024 6:55PM
sm_pridetourbus.jpg
original image (2048x1640)
https://longbeachpride.com/parade/
§sticker on nearby sign
by Spectator
Mon, May 20, 2024 6:55PM
sm_pridenopridegenocide.jpg
original image (1536x2040)
https://longbeachpride.com/parade/
§AIDS Healthcare Foundation
by Spectator
Mon, May 20, 2024 6:55PM
sm_prideahf.jpg
original image (1536x1165)
https://longbeachpride.com/parade/
§Long Beach Transit
by Spectator
Mon, May 20, 2024 6:55PM
sm_pridelongbeachtransit.jpg
original image (1536x2040)
https://longbeachpride.com/parade/
§Disneyland entry
by Spectator
Mon, May 20, 2024 6:55PM
sm_pridedisneylandbus.jpg
original image (1536x2040)
https://longbeachpride.com/parade/
§Disneyland entry
by Spectator
Mon, May 20, 2024 6:55PM
sm_pridedisneylandfiretruck.jpg
original image (1912x1122)
https://longbeachpride.com/parade/
§float and roller skaters
by Spectator
Mon, May 20, 2024 6:55PM
sm_priderollerskaters.jpg
original image (1536x1558)
https://longbeachpride.com/parade/
§proud parent
by Spectator
Mon, May 20, 2024 6:55PM
sm_prideproudtransparent.jpg
original image (1536x2040)
https://longbeachpride.com/parade/
§proud parent
by Spectator
Mon, May 20, 2024 6:55PM
sm_prideproudmother.jpg
original image (1536x1921)
https://longbeachpride.com/parade/
§Out of the Closet
by Spectator
Mon, May 20, 2024 6:55PM
sm_prideoutofthecloset.jpg
original image (1536x1056)
https://longbeachpride.com/parade/
§Planned Parenthood
by Spectator
Mon, May 20, 2024 6:55PM
sm_prideplannedparenthood.jpg
original image (1536x995)
https://longbeachpride.com/parade/
§parade participants
by Spectator
Mon, May 20, 2024 6:55PM
sm_prideunicornqueens.jpg
original image (1855x1026)
https://longbeachpride.com/parade/
§author of God's Gay Agenda
by Spectator
Mon, May 20, 2024 6:55PM
sm_pridegodsgayagenda.jpg
original image (2048x1004)
https://longbeachpride.com/parade/
§Angel in church entry
by Spectator
Mon, May 20, 2024 6:55PM
sm_prideangel.jpg
original image (1536x1294)
https://longbeachpride.com/parade/
§LBGBTQ super heroes
by Spectator
Mon, May 20, 2024 6:55PM
sm_pridesuperheroes.jpg
original image (2048x1743)
https://longbeachpride.com/parade/
§sobriety contingent
by Spectator
Mon, May 20, 2024 6:55PM
sm_pridesobriety.jpg
original image (1536x1534)
https://longbeachpride.com/parade/
§float by Hamburger Mary's
by Spectator
Mon, May 20, 2024 6:55PM
Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page:
Download Video (23.2MB) | Embed Video
https://longbeachpride.com/parade/
§Post-parade: No Pride in Genocide
by Spectator
Mon, May 20, 2024 6:55PM
Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page:
Download Video (5.4MB) | Embed Video
https://longbeachpride.com/parade/
