Pride and Palestine
The 41st Pride Parade in Long Beach was generally a joyous occasion. But naturally, amid the party atmosphere was serious subjects like AIDS prevention/treatment, parents supporting their LGBTQ offspring, Planned Parenthood, and sobriety. There was also sponsorship by local businesses such as Hamburger Mary's as well as corporations including Disneyland, Walmart, Boeing, Gelson's, and major banks. But attention was also drawn by to Palestine (apparently by unaffiliated activists). See video at very bottom of article/pix.
A few walked alongside the parade route with signs, and the parade was followed by an unofficial "No Pride in Genocide" contingent (last video below).
For more information: https://longbeachpride.com/parade/
