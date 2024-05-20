Pride and Palestine by Spectator

May 19, 2024, Long Beach, CA: Amid the party atmosphere was, of course, serious subjects like AIDS prevention/treatment, parents supporting their LGBTQ offspring, Planned Parenthood, and sobriety. There was also sponsorship by local businesses such as Hamburger Mary's as well as corporations including Disneyland, Walmart, Boeing, Gelson's, and major banks. But attention was also drawn to Israel's atrocities in Palestine (apparently by unaffiliated activists).



A few walked alongside the parade route with signs, and the parade was followed by an unofficial "No Pride in Genocide" contingent (last video below).