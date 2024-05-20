top
Palestine
Palestine
North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Palestine International

Webinar: Mobilizing for Gaza: Speaking Truth to Power

Date:
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Time:
6:00 AM - 6:00 AM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Zoom (Registration link is below)
On top of the barbaric violence wielded against the Palestinian people of Gaza, Israel’s genocidal assault has thrust us into a war of propaganda where language has been weaponized to suppress truth and delegitimize the Palestinian liberation struggle. In Palestine, Al Jazeera has been banned by Israel. In America, Congress has passed a bill that, if turned into law, would codify criticism of Israel as an act of antisemitism. Even aid organizations shy away from naming what’s happening in Gaza as a genocide, opting for apolitical euphemisms such as “humanitarian crisis” or “conflict.”

Language, when used with intention and precision, is a powerful tool and vehicle for resistance. It forms the backbone of advocacy that shifts the status quo. This is why Israel systematically assassinates Palestinian journalists, writers, and intellectuals.

In a time where misinformation, falsehoods, and outright lies are enabling death and destruction of epic proportions, it’s imperative that we seek, uplift, and learn from leaders that do the courageous work of speaking truth to power and guide others to follow suit.

Join us for a conversation with Inès Abdel Razek, Executive Director of the Palestinian Institute for Public Diplomacy (PIPD) and it’s digital platform Rabet, and Aimee Shalan, Director of Makan to learn how they equip communities around the world with advocacy skills to further the Palestinian struggle for liberation. This conversation will be moderated by Anam Raheem, BuildPalestine’s Global Community Organizer.
For more information: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/W...
Added to the calendar on Mon, May 20, 2024 4:17PM
