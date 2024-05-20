From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Native American Right to Vote: 100 Years of the Indian Citizenship Act series webinar #4
Date:
Friday, May 31, 2024
Time:
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
Indian Legal Clinic at ASU Law
Location Details:
Online via Zoom from May 28 – May 31
The Indian Legal Clinic at ASU Law is excited to host a webinar series, the Native American Right to Vote. Sessions for the free online series will be held on May 28-31 from 11 AM - 12:15 PM PT (noon - 1:15 PM MT) each day.
Join us for a lunchtime series reflecting on 100 years of the Indian Citizenship Act.
Panel discussions will feature Tribal leaders, practitioners and experts on the history of the Indian Citizenship Act, the continuing struggle for Native American Voting Rights and efforts to increase voter turnout and protect voting rights in Indian Country.
The Zoom webinar link will be sent to you prior to the start of the event.
Dates & time: May 28, 2024 – May 31, 2024 @ 11 AM - 12:15 PM PT (12 PM - 1:15 PM MT)
Location: Zoom
Cost: FREE
For more information: https://asuevents.asu.edu/event/native-ame...
