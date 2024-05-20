Historically, June is the beginning of “fur farm raiding season”, when mink born in March mature to a state where they can be liberated into the wild.

Since 1995, there have been at least 116 raids on fur farms across the United States. At least 43 of the raided farms have closed forever.Fur farm raids peaked in 1997 and 1998, and continued with small surges in 2008, 2011, and a resurgence of underground activity in 2013.Over 160,000 wild animals have been liberated into their natural environment since the start of the ALF’s war on the fur industry.In 2022, three mink farms were emptied by the Animal Liberation Front, with at least one closing as a result.2023 saw three fur farms visited, with 11,000 mink and fox prisoners freed.“Now you must take the risk rather than cheer others who have walked before you.”