Santa Cruz Indymedia LGBTI / Queer

49th Annual Santa Cruz Pride Parade

11 am: Parade Kickoff at Corner of Pacific and Cathcart, Santa Cruz
original image (1448x2048)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, June 02, 2024
Time:
11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
Santa Cruz Pride
Location Details:
11 am: Parade Kickoff at Corner of Pacific and Cathcart, Santa Cruz
Cheer on our Grand Marshals, watch cheerleaders, listen to bands and view a wide variety of contingents making up the largest LGBTQ+ Pride parade on the Central Coast. The Santa Cruz Pride parade and festival celebrates the LGBTQ+ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer/Questioning Plus) community in Santa Cruz County. The parade and festival is a safe and inclusive space for the queer community and their allies. You are welcome to be who you are and join the organizations, allies, supportive groups, churches, candidates, ensembles, performers, parents, children to show your pride, activism, enthusiasm and love.

The parade travels along Pacific from Cathcart to Locust. Following the parade, join us at the Festival on Cooper Street, Abbott Square and in the MAH (free admission, art project for youth and the young at heart).

The Festival will take place along Cooper Street and Pacific Avenue.
For more information: https://santacruzpride.org/
Added to the calendar on Mon, May 20, 2024 10:38AM
§Parade Route
by Santa Cruz Pride
Mon, May 20, 2024 10:38AM
sm_prideparaderoute2024toshare.jpg
original image (861x500)
https://santacruzpride.org/
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
