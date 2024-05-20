From the Open-Publishing Calendar
32nd Annual Santa Cruz Dyke Trans March
Saturday, June 01, 2024
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Party/Street Party
Santa Cruz Dyke Trans March
Clock Tower, Pacific Ave & Water St, Santa Cruz
SC Dyke Trans March
A Call To Activism!
Through the power of community and connection, we advocate for change.
* Speakers
* Performers
* March
* DJ Nolacruz
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/8655624322...
Added to the calendar on Mon, May 20, 2024 10:23AM
