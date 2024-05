Join us for our LGBTQ Mayoral Town Hall & General Membership Meeting onTuesday, May 21, 2024, at 6:30 PM PDT at First Unitarian Universalist Society Church SF, or join online via ZoomAll are welcome. You do not have to be a club member. Open to everyone.Non-members please RSVP here: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/81057dd8-bd89-4650-ab4b-cc3a1ebf8316 ABOUT: Harvey Milk ClubThe Milk Club is a place for people to be political, left, and queer. It is also a Club founded to keep the LGBTQ community free of anointed gatekeepers and machine politics.You do not have to be queer to be part of this club, and you certainly do not have to be a Democrat. It is a place for anyone who thinks there ought to be a place for queerness in the progressive struggle and a place for progressive politics in the queer community.