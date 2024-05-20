From the Open-Publishing Calendar
LGBTQ+ SF Mayoral Candidate Town Hall / Forum
Date:
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Time:
6:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Harvey Milk Club
Location Details:
FUUS Church SF
1187 Franklin Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
Or join online (May 21) via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIvdO6gpjspE9FQcqy1AIA4jfElTO9QJyNV#/registration
Join us for our LGBTQ Mayoral Town Hall & General Membership Meeting on
Tuesday, May 21, 2024, at 6:30 PM PDT at First Unitarian Universalist Society Church SF, or join online via Zoom
All are welcome. You do not have to be a club member. Open to everyone.
Non-members please RSVP here: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/81057dd8-bd89-4650-ab4b-cc3a1ebf8316
ABOUT: Harvey Milk Club
https://www.milkclub.org/about
The Milk Club is a place for people to be political, left, and queer. It is also a Club founded to keep the LGBTQ community free of anointed gatekeepers and machine politics.
You do not have to be queer to be part of this club, and you certainly do not have to be a Democrat. It is a place for anyone who thinks there ought to be a place for queerness in the progressive struggle and a place for progressive politics in the queer community.
For more information: https://www.milkclub.org/
