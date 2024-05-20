top
San Francisco
San Francisco
San Francisco Government & Elections LGBTI / Queer

LGBTQ+ SF Mayoral Candidate Town Hall / Forum

FUUS Church SF 1187 Franklin Street San Francisco, CA 94109 Or join online (May 21) via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/t...
original image (1600x1080)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Time:
6:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Harvey Milk Club
Location Details:
FUUS Church SF
1187 Franklin Street
San Francisco, CA 94109

Or join online (May 21) via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIvdO6gpjspE9FQcqy1AIA4jfElTO9QJyNV#/registration
Join us for our LGBTQ Mayoral Town Hall & General Membership Meeting on
Tuesday, May 21, 2024, at 6:30 PM PDT at First Unitarian Universalist Society Church SF, or join online via Zoom

All are welcome. You do not have to be a club member. Open to everyone.

Non-members please RSVP here: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/81057dd8-bd89-4650-ab4b-cc3a1ebf8316


ABOUT: Harvey Milk Club

https://www.milkclub.org/about

The Milk Club is a place for people to be political, left, and queer. It is also a Club founded to keep the LGBTQ community free of anointed gatekeepers and machine politics.

You do not have to be queer to be part of this club, and you certainly do not have to be a Democrat. It is a place for anyone who thinks there ought to be a place for queerness in the progressive struggle and a place for progressive politics in the queer community.
For more information: https://www.milkclub.org/
Added to the calendar on Mon, May 20, 2024 10:18AM
