From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
President and Vice President 2023 tax returns are released recently
President Joe Biden Having Fun At Work.
President and Vice President 2023 tax returns are released recently
By Lynda Carson - May 20, 2024
In recent days, 81 year old President Joe Biden Jr., the 46th President of the United States, and Vice President Kamala Harris released their 2023 tax returns for public viewing to those who may, or may not be interested.
The occupant of 1600, Pennsylvania Ave., in Washington, DC, Joseph R. Biden Jr., is known as the President of the United States, and the President of Celtic Capri Corp, from 2017 to the present.
In contrast, the former President, twice impeached election denier, and alleged criminal facing many charges against him in court, Donald J. Trump has not made his 2023 tax return available to the public.
Interestingly, despite all of her wealth, privilege, and power, apparently according to a recently released, “Executive Branch Personnel Public Financial Disclosure Report (OGE Form 278e),” for Kamala Harris, it reveals that she accepted an expensive ticket worth $1655.92, as a gift from Beyonce Knowles-Carter to go see Beyonce in concert, plus $1890.00, in tickets from ESPN to a FAMU vs. Howard football game…. What a world.
According to the talking heads, Trump is leading in the polls, despite Trump's legal problems, and the many criminal charges that he faces in court. However, reportedly Joe Biden and the Senate Democrats are in denial, and do not want to believe that the frail 81 year old Biden is behind the fascist election denier Trump in the polls.
It appears that if Biden loses to the fascist Trump in the next election cycle, reportedly the Heritage Foundation has big plans with their Project 2025, to destroy the Federal government, and America as we presently know it.
Already, reportedly the House Republicans are scheming to double-cross the Democrats with their planned massive budget cuts in the 2025 budget proposals that are different than what they agreed to in a recent past budget battle with the Democrats.
Reportedly on May 17, 2024, “House Republicans are proposing an average of 6% discretionary spending cuts to non-defense agencies for fiscal 2025, putting it on a collision course with the Democratic-led Senate that is seeking to avoid such reductions.
Republicans on the House Appropriations Committee released their top-line spending levels for each of the 12 annual funding bills Congress must pass each year, which included cuts for some agencies as high as 11%.
“The bills written by [the House Appropriations] Committee will adhere to law set by the Fiscal Responsibility Act—with no side deals—and focus resources where they are needed most,” said Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla., who chairs the panel. “Our FY25 process will reflect our commitment to strengthening our national defense, supporting the safety and security of the American people and reining in government to its core mission."
Under Cole’s proposals, which he said are subject to change pending new evaluations from the Congressional Budget Office, the departments of Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, Treasury, State and related agencies would all receive cuts between 10% and 11%. The Pentagon would receive a 1% boost, while the Homeland Security Department would receive a bump above President Biden’s request and the Veterans Affairs Department would see its request met. The appropriations committee is set to begin marking up its fiscal 2025 bills next week.”
A whopping 10% to an 11% budget cut to the departments of Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Treasury, would be catastrophic to those agencies, and the many people they serve.
Unfortunately for the American public, what happens every time the Biden administration tries to do something good for the public at large, such as helping out students with school debt relief, or helping the American public that is being price gouged and ripped off by BIG BUSINESS and the greedy corporations, with their not so transparent hidden transaction fees?
The tyranny of the corporations, the courts, the Republicans, and the Chamber of Commerce steps in to do everything possible to make sure that the American public continues to be treated like a bunch of chumps at the mercy of the greedy rich and powerful who make a fortune ripping off the American public on a daily basis.
Making matters worse, the despicable Postmaster General, Louis DeJoy, has plans in the works to destroy the postal system as we know it. However, DeJoy has been pressured to pause his activities recently, but apparently this is only momentarily.
Postmaster General, Louis DeJoy of Greensboro, NC, is apparently a rabid Trump and Republican campaign contributor.
(Updated in 2019) the Executive Branch Personnel Public Financial Disclosure Report: Periodic Transaction Report (OGE Form 278-T), for Postmaster General, Louis DeJoy, is very revealing of his former activities. See link below…
https://docs.house.gov/meetings/GO/GO00/20200824/110969/HHRG-116-GO00-20200824-SD022.pdf
For the above mentioned tax returns, plus more, see the following links below…
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
The Joint Tax Returns Available To The Public:
Joe Biden & Jill Biden tax return for 2023
https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/POTUS-2023-tax-returns-SIGNED-REDACTED.pdf
Additionally, the Executive Branch Personnel Public Financial Disclosure Report (OGE Form 278e) - Signed by President Joe Biden on 5-13-2024, has been released lately. See links below…
https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/Biden-Joseh-R.-2024-Annual-278.pdf
http://web.archive.org/web/20240519164334/https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/Biden-Joseh-R.-2024-Annual-278.pdf
or, here…
https://tinyurl.com/bd9ehtxm
Additionally, the Executive Branch Personnel Public Financial Disclosure Report (OGE Form 278e) for President Joe Biden signed on May, 15, 2020, is also available. See link below…
https://joebiden.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/OGE-Form-278e-signed.pdf
Campaign Contributions to Joe Biden’s election campaign
https://www.opensecrets.org/2024-presidential-race/joe-biden/candidate?id=N00001669
Public records reveal that in 2002, Biden contributed $2,000 to Louisiana For American Security Political Action Committee
https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?22037671892
Louisiana For American Security Political Action Committee
https://www.fec.gov/data/committee/C00144170/
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Vice President Kamala Harris
Click below for the 2023 tax return for Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas C. Emhoff
https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/VP-2023-tax-returns-SIGNED-REDACTED.pdf
Additionally, the Executive Branch Personnel Public Financial Disclosure Report (OGE Form 278e) - Signed on May 13, 2024, by Kamala Harris, has been released lately. Click on link below…
https://extapps2.oge.gov/201/Presiden.nsf/PAS+Index/24EC0A672F738C2485258B1E007CE4F3/$FILE/Harris%2C%20Kamala%20D.%20%202024%20Annual%20278.pdf
http://web.archive.org/web/20240516163739/https://extapps2.oge.gov/201/Presiden.nsf/PAS+Index/24EC0A672F738C2485258B1E007CE4F3/$FILE/Harris,%20Kamala%20D.%20%202024%20Annual%20278.pdf
or, here…
https://tinyurl.com/mpw9vnsj
Campaign contributions by Kamala Harris or connected to Kamala Harris may be found in the link below…
https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=Kamala+Harris
Campaign contributions made by Douglas C. Emhoff husband of Kamala Harris ( https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?201612089037756241 ) may be found in the link below…
https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=Douglas+Emhoff
Douglas Craig Emhoff
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Doug_Emhoff
Douglas Craig Emhoff #151049
License Status: Inactive
https://apps.calbar.ca.gov/attorney/Licensee/Detail/151049
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
By Lynda Carson - May 20, 2024
In recent days, 81 year old President Joe Biden Jr., the 46th President of the United States, and Vice President Kamala Harris released their 2023 tax returns for public viewing to those who may, or may not be interested.
The occupant of 1600, Pennsylvania Ave., in Washington, DC, Joseph R. Biden Jr., is known as the President of the United States, and the President of Celtic Capri Corp, from 2017 to the present.
In contrast, the former President, twice impeached election denier, and alleged criminal facing many charges against him in court, Donald J. Trump has not made his 2023 tax return available to the public.
Interestingly, despite all of her wealth, privilege, and power, apparently according to a recently released, “Executive Branch Personnel Public Financial Disclosure Report (OGE Form 278e),” for Kamala Harris, it reveals that she accepted an expensive ticket worth $1655.92, as a gift from Beyonce Knowles-Carter to go see Beyonce in concert, plus $1890.00, in tickets from ESPN to a FAMU vs. Howard football game…. What a world.
According to the talking heads, Trump is leading in the polls, despite Trump's legal problems, and the many criminal charges that he faces in court. However, reportedly Joe Biden and the Senate Democrats are in denial, and do not want to believe that the frail 81 year old Biden is behind the fascist election denier Trump in the polls.
It appears that if Biden loses to the fascist Trump in the next election cycle, reportedly the Heritage Foundation has big plans with their Project 2025, to destroy the Federal government, and America as we presently know it.
Already, reportedly the House Republicans are scheming to double-cross the Democrats with their planned massive budget cuts in the 2025 budget proposals that are different than what they agreed to in a recent past budget battle with the Democrats.
Reportedly on May 17, 2024, “House Republicans are proposing an average of 6% discretionary spending cuts to non-defense agencies for fiscal 2025, putting it on a collision course with the Democratic-led Senate that is seeking to avoid such reductions.
Republicans on the House Appropriations Committee released their top-line spending levels for each of the 12 annual funding bills Congress must pass each year, which included cuts for some agencies as high as 11%.
“The bills written by [the House Appropriations] Committee will adhere to law set by the Fiscal Responsibility Act—with no side deals—and focus resources where they are needed most,” said Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla., who chairs the panel. “Our FY25 process will reflect our commitment to strengthening our national defense, supporting the safety and security of the American people and reining in government to its core mission."
Under Cole’s proposals, which he said are subject to change pending new evaluations from the Congressional Budget Office, the departments of Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, Treasury, State and related agencies would all receive cuts between 10% and 11%. The Pentagon would receive a 1% boost, while the Homeland Security Department would receive a bump above President Biden’s request and the Veterans Affairs Department would see its request met. The appropriations committee is set to begin marking up its fiscal 2025 bills next week.”
A whopping 10% to an 11% budget cut to the departments of Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Treasury, would be catastrophic to those agencies, and the many people they serve.
Unfortunately for the American public, what happens every time the Biden administration tries to do something good for the public at large, such as helping out students with school debt relief, or helping the American public that is being price gouged and ripped off by BIG BUSINESS and the greedy corporations, with their not so transparent hidden transaction fees?
The tyranny of the corporations, the courts, the Republicans, and the Chamber of Commerce steps in to do everything possible to make sure that the American public continues to be treated like a bunch of chumps at the mercy of the greedy rich and powerful who make a fortune ripping off the American public on a daily basis.
Making matters worse, the despicable Postmaster General, Louis DeJoy, has plans in the works to destroy the postal system as we know it. However, DeJoy has been pressured to pause his activities recently, but apparently this is only momentarily.
Postmaster General, Louis DeJoy of Greensboro, NC, is apparently a rabid Trump and Republican campaign contributor.
(Updated in 2019) the Executive Branch Personnel Public Financial Disclosure Report: Periodic Transaction Report (OGE Form 278-T), for Postmaster General, Louis DeJoy, is very revealing of his former activities. See link below…
https://docs.house.gov/meetings/GO/GO00/20200824/110969/HHRG-116-GO00-20200824-SD022.pdf
For the above mentioned tax returns, plus more, see the following links below…
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
The Joint Tax Returns Available To The Public:
Joe Biden & Jill Biden tax return for 2023
https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/POTUS-2023-tax-returns-SIGNED-REDACTED.pdf
Additionally, the Executive Branch Personnel Public Financial Disclosure Report (OGE Form 278e) - Signed by President Joe Biden on 5-13-2024, has been released lately. See links below…
https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/Biden-Joseh-R.-2024-Annual-278.pdf
http://web.archive.org/web/20240519164334/https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/Biden-Joseh-R.-2024-Annual-278.pdf
or, here…
https://tinyurl.com/bd9ehtxm
Additionally, the Executive Branch Personnel Public Financial Disclosure Report (OGE Form 278e) for President Joe Biden signed on May, 15, 2020, is also available. See link below…
https://joebiden.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/OGE-Form-278e-signed.pdf
Campaign Contributions to Joe Biden’s election campaign
https://www.opensecrets.org/2024-presidential-race/joe-biden/candidate?id=N00001669
Public records reveal that in 2002, Biden contributed $2,000 to Louisiana For American Security Political Action Committee
https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?22037671892
Louisiana For American Security Political Action Committee
https://www.fec.gov/data/committee/C00144170/
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Vice President Kamala Harris
Click below for the 2023 tax return for Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas C. Emhoff
https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/VP-2023-tax-returns-SIGNED-REDACTED.pdf
Additionally, the Executive Branch Personnel Public Financial Disclosure Report (OGE Form 278e) - Signed on May 13, 2024, by Kamala Harris, has been released lately. Click on link below…
https://extapps2.oge.gov/201/Presiden.nsf/PAS+Index/24EC0A672F738C2485258B1E007CE4F3/$FILE/Harris%2C%20Kamala%20D.%20%202024%20Annual%20278.pdf
http://web.archive.org/web/20240516163739/https://extapps2.oge.gov/201/Presiden.nsf/PAS+Index/24EC0A672F738C2485258B1E007CE4F3/$FILE/Harris,%20Kamala%20D.%20%202024%20Annual%20278.pdf
or, here…
https://tinyurl.com/mpw9vnsj
Campaign contributions by Kamala Harris or connected to Kamala Harris may be found in the link below…
https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=Kamala+Harris
Campaign contributions made by Douglas C. Emhoff husband of Kamala Harris ( https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?201612089037756241 ) may be found in the link below…
https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=Douglas+Emhoff
Douglas Craig Emhoff
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Doug_Emhoff
Douglas Craig Emhoff #151049
License Status: Inactive
https://apps.calbar.ca.gov/attorney/Licensee/Detail/151049
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network