From the frontlines: Report from the Occupied West Bank

Date:

Wednesday, May 29, 2024

Time:

6:30 PM - 8:30 PM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

San José Peace & Justice Center

Email:

Location Details:

San José Peace and Justice Center

48 South 7th Street

San José, CA 95112

Join us on May 29th to hear from community members about their recent solidarity trip to the West Bank of Occupied Palestine, where they spent 3 weeks working with a Palestinian-led movement focused on resisting the systematic oppression and dispossession of Palestinians using non-violent, direct-action methods.



This report back will focus on firsthand, on the ground experiences of daily colonial harassment, violence, and land theft by settlers and occupation forces in the South Hebron Hills, and the ongoing resistance and existence of the indigenous Palestinian people and communities.



Join us in person!



Free and open to the public

Wheelchair accessible



Sponsored by Jewish Voice for Peace South Bay, Palestinian Youth Movement, San José Peace and Justice Center, San José Against War, Silicon Valley for Palestine, and Youth of Sumud