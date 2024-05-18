From the Open-Publishing Calendar
AFSCME 3299: Urgent Call to Action!
Date:
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Time:
6:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
AFSCME 3299
Location Details:
Picket Locations: https://bit.ly/4dHtnB8
UC continues to treat its frontline workers like second-class. We're pushing back and showing we're UNITED and READY to FIGHT!
Join us at a picket line near you.
Wednesday, May 22
ACTION TIMES & LOCATIONS
UCSD La Jolla KOP 11:30 am – 1:30 pm
UCSD Hillcrest Front Street Entrance 11:30 am – 1:30 pm
UCSD Alvarado Alvarado Rd Entrance East Tower 11:30 am – 1:00 pm
UCSD Campus Price Center Triton Statue 6:00 am – 7:00 am; 9:00 am – 11:00 am
UCI MC The Healing Garden 11:00am-2pm
UCI Campus The Flag Poles 10:30am-2:00pm
UCR Glasgow 10:00am-2:00 pm
UCLA C Luskin 11:30am-1:30pm 4pm-5:10pm
UCLA RR Ronald Reagan Hospital Vallet 7am-8:30am 11:30am-1:30pm
UCLA SMH SMH 16th st and wilshire 7am-8:30am 11:30am-1:30pm
UCSB Campus Cheadle Hall 8:00am to 9:00am
UCSB Campus Chancellor’s house 12:00pm to 1:00pm and 3pm to 5pm
UCSF Parnassus Outside of the Medical Science building (505 Parnassus) 11:30AM-4PM
UCSF MB Outside of the Adult Hospital: 855 4th St 11:30AM-4PM
UCB Bancroft/telegraph 11-1pm
UCM Glacier Point-Courtyard 3:30-4:30
UCSC Baytree Bookstore Courtyard 12PM-1PM
UCSC Base of Campus 2:30-5:30pm
UCD MC Med Center: ER/Employee Entrance for 6:00AM action, Front/Main Entrance for 11am – 1pm Action, ACC: Outside Cafeteria/Parking structure 11am – 1pm, Med Center and ACC 11am – 1pm
UCD MC Amrstrong Building: 10545 Armstrong Ave, Mather, CA 95655 12:00 PM
UCD Campus La Rue / Hutchinson 11am – 1pm & 3pm – 5pm
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/Afscme3299
Added to the calendar on Sat, May 18, 2024 5:49PM
