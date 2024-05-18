From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Free Palestine Rally & Cabaret
Date:
Saturday, May 25, 2024
Time:
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Hank Pellissier
Location Details:
Ferry Building Plaza / Embarcadero & Market / San Francisco
Free Palestine Rally & Cabaret
May 25 (Saturday) 12:30-2:00
Ferry Building Plaza / Embarcadero & Market / San Francisco
We share our 9 megaphones, 7 air horns, 5 soccer trumpets & 30 whistles
Audience Participation - Family Friendly, Senior Friendly
Audience can throw dirty shoes at Benjamin Netanyahu's face
Palestine Culture Quiz, Pomegranate Folktale
Readings from Edward Said and Franz Fanon
Space Aliens ridicule Zionism
May 25 (Saturday) 12:30-2:00
Ferry Building Plaza / Embarcadero & Market / San Francisco
We share our 9 megaphones, 7 air horns, 5 soccer trumpets & 30 whistles
Audience Participation - Family Friendly, Senior Friendly
Audience can throw dirty shoes at Benjamin Netanyahu's face
Palestine Culture Quiz, Pomegranate Folktale
Readings from Edward Said and Franz Fanon
Space Aliens ridicule Zionism
For more information: https://megamouthrebels.org
Added to the calendar on Sat, May 18, 2024 1:09PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network