From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Vigil for the Children of Gaza
Date:
Sunday, May 19, 2024
Time:
4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Vigil4Gaza
Location Details:
Intersection Embarcadero and El Camino Real, Palo Alto
Every Sunday rain or shine we hold a vigil for the children of Gaza. New time is from 4:30pm.
We often go past 6pm too. Park in Town and Country Village shopping area. Peet's Coffee and Trader Joe's here if you wish to combine with a shopping trip. We signs to share and sign making materials on site for those feeling creative.
Follow us on instagram @vigil4gaza
We often go past 6pm too. Park in Town and Country Village shopping area. Peet's Coffee and Trader Joe's here if you wish to combine with a shopping trip. We signs to share and sign making materials on site for those feeling creative.
Follow us on instagram @vigil4gaza
Added to the calendar on Fri, May 17, 2024 9:55PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network