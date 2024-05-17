Vigil for the Children of Gaza

Date:

Sunday, May 19, 2024

Time:

4:30 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Vigil4Gaza

Location Details:

Intersection Embarcadero and El Camino Real, Palo Alto

Every Sunday rain or shine we hold a vigil for the children of Gaza. New time is from 4:30pm.

We often go past 6pm too. Park in Town and Country Village shopping area. Peet's Coffee and Trader Joe's here if you wish to combine with a shopping trip. We signs to share and sign making materials on site for those feeling creative.

Follow us on instagram @vigil4gaza

