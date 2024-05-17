International Day of Condemnation of Bukele’s Illegitimate Presidency

Date:

Saturday, June 01, 2024

Time:

12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Bay Area CISPES/Norcal fmln

Email:

Phone:

(415) 503-0789

Location Details:

northeast 24th and Mission BART Plaza (subject to change)

Bukele’s unconstitutional second term as president, set to begin June 1, threatens the democracy that generations of Salvadorans fought and gave their lives to win.



Show your solidarity with the Salvadoran popular movement in their courageous struggle against Bukele’s regime.

