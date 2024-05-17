From the Open-Publishing Calendar
International Day of Condemnation of Bukele’s Illegitimate Presidency
Date:
Saturday, June 01, 2024
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Bay Area CISPES/Norcal fmln
Email:
Phone:
(415) 503-0789
Location Details:
northeast 24th and Mission BART Plaza (subject to change)
Bukele’s unconstitutional second term as president, set to begin June 1, threatens the democracy that generations of Salvadorans fought and gave their lives to win.
Show your solidarity with the Salvadoran popular movement in their courageous struggle against Bukele’s regime.
For more information: http://CISPES.org
