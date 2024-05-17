From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Bay Area Fundraiser for Gaza at La Peña
Date:
Sunday, June 09, 2024
Time:
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
Artists/Activists Organizing Committee
Location Details:
La Peña Cultural Center
3105 Shattuck Ave., Berkeley, CA 94705
Join us at La Peña Cultural Center in Berkeley for a stellar fundraiser on June 9, 2024 from 6pm to 9pm to support humanitarian efforts in Gaza. We are counting on your support to raise $10,000! All donations are tax deductible and will go directly to MECA (Middle East Children’s Alliance) to support their outstanding work on the ground in Gaza. We'll have an evening filled with music, dance, poetry, speakers, and delicious food and wine.
To purchase tickets in advance, go to:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fundraiser-for-meca-tickets-888724387567
For those who cannot attend, please donate at https://secure.everyaction.com/P2P/L41t0naUUESu2R0bKJ6Imw2/AOB2qvCUEe6q8AAiSDLmsw2
Please share widely!
Added to the calendar on Fri, May 17, 2024 3:22PM
