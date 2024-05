Join us at La Peña Cultural Center in Berkeley for a stellar fundraiser on June 9, 2024 from 6pm to 9pm to support humanitarian efforts in Gaza. We are counting on your support to raise $10,000! All donations are tax deductible and will go directly to MECA (Middle East Children’s Alliance) to support their outstanding work on the ground in Gaza. We'll have an evening filled with music, dance, poetry, speakers, and delicious food and wine.To purchase tickets in advance, go to:For those who cannot attend, please donate at https://secure.everyaction.com/P2P/L41t0naUUESu2R0bKJ6Imw2/AOB2qvCUEe6q8AAiSDLmsw2 Please share widely!