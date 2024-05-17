By attacking France, we support not only Kanaky's struggle for freedom but also that of many other peoples, including other French colonies in the South Pacific and Caribbean

This week, an anti-colonial uprising broke out in Kanaky, an archipelago in the South Pacific. Kanaky was named "New Caledonia" by British colonizer James Cook and has been occupied by France under that name since the 19th century. The Kanaks are black indigenous peoples of the islands whose cultures face genocide from white French “immigrants” who drive them from their lands and impose capitalism. For more general information:France is a member of NATO, an ally of Israel, the capital of anti-immigration racism in Europe, a nuclear-armed state, etc. By attacking France, we support not only Kanaky's struggle for freedom but also that of many other peoples, including other French colonies in the South Pacific. and Caribbean.If you live near a city, you probably live near a French political, cultural or diplomatic institution or a company that does business with them. You probably like under a government which maintains links with France. Targets are everywhere!Solidarity means attack, the lessons we learned in the fight against genocide in Palestine, Sudan and Congo can be applied at the same time to those pushing for the French-led genocide of the Kanaks.Black Power Worldwide! Death to France!