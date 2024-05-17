Driscoll's: Go Organic!

Date:

Tuesday, May 21, 2024

Time:

5:30 PM - 5:30 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

CORA

Location Details:

Macquiddy Elementary, Watsonville (dirt road behind school-entrance near 95 Wagner Avenue)

#driscolls : Go Organic!



✊🏽 🌾 Community Rally on Tuesday, May 21



Please join community members, and the Campaign for Organic & Regenerative Agriculture (CORA) for a community rally to protect our kids and all people from the dangers of toxic pesticides.



👉🏼The rally will feature speakers and maps to ask Driscoll's and other companies to convert specific fields by Watsonville area schools and homes to organic, thereby stopping the use of pesticides that cause cancer and learning disabilities.



Español.



#driscolls: ¡Vuélvete orgánico!



✊🏽 🌾 Manifestación comunitaria el martes 21 de mayo



Únase a los miembros de la comunidad y a la Campaña para la Agricultura Orgánica y Regenerativa (CORA) en una manifestación comunitaria para proteger a nuestros niños y a todas las personas de los peligros de los pesticidas tóxicos.



👉🏼La manifestación contará con oradores y mapas para pedir a Driscoll's y otras empresas que conviertan en orgánicos campos específicos de las escuelas y hogares del área de Watsonville, deteniendo así el uso de pesticidas que causan cáncer y problemas de aprendizaje.