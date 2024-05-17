top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 5/21/2024
Santa Cruz Indymedia Education & Student Activism Environment & Forest Defense Health, Housing & Public Services

Driscoll's: Go Organic!

Macquiddy Elementary, Watsonville (dirt road behind school-entrance near 95 Wagner Avenue)
original image (1215x1215)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Time:
5:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
CORA
Location Details:
Macquiddy Elementary, Watsonville (dirt road behind school-entrance near 95 Wagner Avenue)
#driscolls : Go Organic!

✊🏽 🌾 Community Rally on Tuesday, May 21

Please join community members, and the Campaign for Organic & Regenerative Agriculture (CORA) for a community rally to protect our kids and all people from the dangers of toxic pesticides.

👉🏼The rally will feature speakers and maps to ask Driscoll's and other companies to convert specific fields by Watsonville area schools and homes to organic, thereby stopping the use of pesticides that cause cancer and learning disabilities.

Español.

#driscolls: ¡Vuélvete orgánico!

✊🏽 🌾 Manifestación comunitaria el martes 21 de mayo

Únase a los miembros de la comunidad y a la Campaña para la Agricultura Orgánica y Regenerativa (CORA) en una manifestación comunitaria para proteger a nuestros niños y a todas las personas de los peligros de los pesticidas tóxicos.

👉🏼La manifestación contará con oradores y mapas para pedir a Driscoll's y otras empresas que conviertan en orgánicos campos específicos de las escuelas y hogares del área de Watsonville, deteniendo así el uso de pesticidas que causan cáncer y problemas de aprendizaje.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/cora_campaign/
Added to the calendar on Fri, May 17, 2024 8:26AM
§
by CORA
Fri, May 17, 2024 8:26AM
sm_driscolls_go_organic_2.jpg
original image (1215x1215)
https://www.instagram.com/cora_campaign/
§
by CORA
Fri, May 17, 2024 8:26AM
sm_driscolls_go_organic_3.jpg
original image (1215x1215)
https://www.instagram.com/cora_campaign/
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$230.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code