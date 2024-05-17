From the Open-Publishing Newswire

#Wear Orange: Annual End Gun Violence Golden Gate Bridge Walk 2024

Date:

Saturday, June 01, 2024

Time:

11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Northern CA Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense

Location Details:

Golden Gate Bridge:



Meet at H. Dana Bowers Memorial Vista Point (Highway 1 on north side of bridge), Sausalito, CA 94965, then march to San Francisco side of bridge





GGB Rally & Protest Walk: Saturday, June 1 at 11:00 AM



Info & registration:



#WearOrange website:



Join Northern California Moms Demand Action volunteers and our Bay Area community partners for the annual Wear Orange rally and walk across the Golden Gate Bridge to help raise awareness against gun violence!



This year, we once again unite in our call to end gun violence as we come together for Wear Orange. We honor the communities shattered by gun violence alongside the more than 120 people who are shot and killed, and hundreds more who are wounded, every day in our country. Together, we call for meaningful action to save lives.



We should not have to live in fear that gunfire can ring out at any moment, whether it’s at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, while grocery shopping at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, a party in San Bernardino, or graduations across the country. We deserve more.



At the Golden Gate Bridge Walk to end gun violence, we'll be hearing from local community leaders and survivors of gun violence to learn what we can do together to take action and create safer communities.



This is a family-friendly event, all are welcome (even pets!). Bring comfortable shoes, sunscreen, a water bottle, and wear orange!





WHY #WEAR ORANGE?



On January 21, 2013, Hadiya Pendleton marched in President Obama’s second inaugural parade. One week later, Hadiya was shot and killed on a playground in Chicago. Soon after this tragedy, Hadiya’s friends commemorated her life by wearing orange, the color hunters wear in the woods to protect themselves and others.



