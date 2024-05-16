From the Open-Publishing Calendar
"California Journey from Slavery to Freedom" aligned to our Federal Juneteenth Holiday
2024 California Juneteenth is a quasi-optional holiday, where State employees must request a personal holiday and receive approval before enjoying our newest Federal Holiday, Juneteenth.
Reclaiming our Stolen Legacy: California Pioneers of Pan African Ancestry (1840-1875) remain "hidden figures" by design thus our newest Federal Holiday, Juneteenth distorted, disparaged and destroyed throughout the Great State of California.
2024 California State Holiday Dates
Monday, January 1 New Year’s Day
Monday, January 15 Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Monday, February 19 Presidents’ Day
Monday, April 1 Cesar Chavez Day (Observed)**
Monday, May 27 Memorial Day
Thursday, July 4 Independence Day
Monday, September 2 Labor Day
Monday, November 11 Veterans Day
Thursday, November 28 Thanksgiving Day
Friday, November 29 Day after Thanksgiving
Wednesday, December 25 Christmas Day
*When a holiday falls on a Saturday, employees shall receive holiday credit.
**When a holiday falls on a Sunday, the holiday is observed on the following Monday. When November 11 falls upon a Saturday, the preceding Friday is observed.
In addition to the holidays listed, excluded employees receive one personal holiday per fiscal year.
To be eligible for a personal holiday (PH), an employee must be: (a) appointed to a class that requires a probationary period; (b) appointed to an exempt position where leave credits are earned; or (c) appointed to a Career Executive Assignment (CEA) position for more than six months. Once eligible employees complete six months of their initial probationary period, they are credited with a personal holiday for the current fiscal year. Thereafter, the personal holiday is credited on July 1 of each year.
In addition to the above state paid holidays, effective January 1, 2024, Senate Bill 461 implements Government Code section 19853.2, which allows excluded employees who earn a PH to convert it to Holiday Credit to observe any holiday or ceremony of the employee's religion, culture, or heritage. PH usage is subject to departmental approval under Government Code section 19854.
