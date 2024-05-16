top
California

"California Journey from Slavery to Freedom" aligned to our Federal Juneteenth Holiday

by Khubaka, Michael Harris (blackagriculture [at] yahoo.com)
Thu, May 16, 2024 9:27PM
2024 California Juneteenth is a quasi-optional holiday, where State employees must request a personal holiday and receive approval before enjoying our newest Federal Holiday, Juneteenth.
Juneteenth Flag
original image (1200x720)
Reclaiming our Stolen Legacy: California Pioneers of Pan African Ancestry (1840-1875) remain "hidden figures" by design thus our newest Federal Holiday, Juneteenth distorted, disparaged and destroyed throughout the Great State of California.

​​2024​ California State Holiday Dates

Monday, January 1 New Year’s Day
Monday, January 15​ Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Monday, February 19​ Presidents’ Day
Monday, April 1 Cesar Chavez Day (Observed)**
Monday, May 27 Memorial Day
Thursday, July 4 Independence Day
Monday, September 2 Labor Day
Monday, November 11 Veterans Day
Thursday, November 28 Thanksgiving Day
Friday, November 29 Day after Thanksgiving
Wednesday, December 25 Christmas Day
*When a holiday falls on a Saturday, employees shall receive holiday credit.

**When a holiday falls on a Sunday, the holiday is observed on the following Monday. When November 11 falls upon a Saturday, the preceding Friday is observed. ​

In addition to the holidays listed, excluded employees receive one personal holiday per fiscal year.

To be eligible for a personal holiday (PH), an employee must be: (a) appointed to a class that requires a probationary period; (b) appointed to an exempt position where leave credits are earned; or (c) appointed to a Career Executive Assignment (CEA) position for more than six months. Once eligible employees complete six months of their initial probationary period, they are credited with a personal holiday for the current fiscal year. Thereafter, the personal holiday is credited on July 1 of each year.​

In addition to the above state paid holidays, effective January 1, 2024, Senate Bill 461 implements Government Code section 19853.2, which allows excluded employees who earn a PH to convert it to Holiday Credit to observe any holiday or ceremony of the employee's religion, culture, or heritage. PH usage is subject to departmental approval under Government Code section 19854.
For more information: https://www.calhr.ca.gov/employees/Pages/s...
