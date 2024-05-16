Join the Santa Cruz County Chapter of the ACLU of Northern California for this virtual event regarding the rapidly increasing use of mass surveillance technology by local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. The expert panelists will discuss the current surveillance situation, what's to come, the dangers of mass surveillance, how to monitor law enforcement's use of surveillance technology and hold them accountable for misuse, our reasonable expectations of privacy, and what we can all do to protect our privacy and advocate for more protections.

Panelists include:

Tracy Rosenberg, Oakland Privacy & Executive Director, Media Alliance

Nick Hidalgo, Technology and Civil Liberties Program Staff Attorney, ACLU Northern California

Matthew Guariglia, Senior Policy Analyst, Electronic Frontier Foundation

Mike Gennaco, Independent Police Auditor for City of Santa Cruz, Office of Inspector General for Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office, OIR Group

Moderator: Gary Patton, Professor, UC Santa Cruz & former Santa Cruz County Supervisor

If you are requesting Spanish interpreation, please register by Monday, May 6, so that we can make that available. The audience is encouraged to pose questions to the panelists.

Register here