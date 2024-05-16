From the Open-Publishing Calendar
A Community Conversation on Surveillance and the Expectation of Privacy
Date:
Monday, May 20, 2024
Time:
8:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Santa Cruz County Chapter of the ACLU
Location Details:
Online
Join the Santa Cruz County Chapter of the ACLU of Northern California for this virtual event regarding the rapidly increasing use of mass surveillance technology by local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. The expert panelists will discuss the current surveillance situation, what's to come, the dangers of mass surveillance, how to monitor law enforcement's use of surveillance technology and hold them accountable for misuse, our reasonable expectations of privacy, and what we can all do to protect our privacy and advocate for more protections.
Panelists include:
Tracy Rosenberg, Oakland Privacy & Executive Director, Media Alliance
Nick Hidalgo, Technology and Civil Liberties Program Staff Attorney, ACLU Northern California
Matthew Guariglia, Senior Policy Analyst, Electronic Frontier Foundation
Mike Gennaco, Independent Police Auditor for City of Santa Cruz, Office of Inspector General for Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office, OIR GroupModerator: Gary Patton, Professor, UC Santa Cruz & former Santa Cruz County Supervisor
If you are requesting Spanish interpreation, please register by Monday, May 6, so that we can make that available. The audience is encouraged to pose questions to the panelists.
For more information: https://secure.ngpvan.com/TGUwEkBYGkaa_CTm...
Added to the calendar on Thu, May 16, 2024 2:23PM
