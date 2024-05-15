From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Berkeley: Banner drop for Palestine
Date:
Friday, May 17, 2024
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Speak Out Now
Location Details:
I-80 Pedestrian Bridge at University Ave in Berkeley
Join us for a banner drop at the pedestrian bridge in Berkeley to fight for Palestine!
For more information: http://Speakoutsocialists.org
