Activist group is seeking two more activists - women who like to lead chants

Mega Mouth Rebels (previously called RACCOON)is an activist group that's done nine actions for Free Palestineprimarily in Ferry Building Plaza on Saturdays from 12:30-2:00we have 9 megaphoneswe want two more women in the group who like to lead chantsor they have previous stage timeWe promote Audience Participation - we're Family Friendly & Senior Friendlywebsite is https://megamouthrebels.org