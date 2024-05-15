top
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine San Francisco

Mega Mouth Rebels wants two female activists aged 8-100+ (who like to lead chants)

by Hank Pellissier
Wed, May 15, 2024 3:10PM
Activist group is seeking two more activists - women who like to lead chants
our logo
original image (2418x1690)
Mega Mouth Rebels (previously called RACCOON)
is an activist group that's done nine actions for Free Palestine
primarily in Ferry Building Plaza on Saturdays from 12:30-2:00

we have 9 megaphones
we want two more women in the group who like to lead chants
or they have previous stage time

We promote Audience Participation - we're Family Friendly & Senior Friendly

website is https://megamouthrebels.org
For more information: https://megamouthrebels.org
§Sarah is a chanter
by Hank Pellissier
Wed, May 15, 2024 3:10PM
Ferry Building action
original image (751x698)
https://megamouthrebels.org
§We have 9 megaphones and 5 soccer trumpets
by Hank Pellissier
Wed, May 15, 2024 3:10PM
sm_hank_with_trumpet.jpg
original image (622x501)
https://megamouthrebels.org
§good crowd scene
by Hank Pellissier
Wed, May 15, 2024 3:10PM
good_crowd_scene.png
https://megamouthrebels.org
