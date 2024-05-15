From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Mega Mouth Rebels wants two female activists aged 8-100+ (who like to lead chants)
Activist group is seeking two more activists - women who like to lead chants
Mega Mouth Rebels (previously called RACCOON)
is an activist group that's done nine actions for Free Palestine
primarily in Ferry Building Plaza on Saturdays from 12:30-2:00
we have 9 megaphones
we want two more women in the group who like to lead chants
or they have previous stage time
We promote Audience Participation - we're Family Friendly & Senior Friendly
website is https://megamouthrebels.org
For more information: https://megamouthrebels.org
