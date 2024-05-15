Subrosa Presents: Jalil Muntaqim

Date:

Friday, May 17, 2024

Time:

3:30 PM - 5:30 PM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

Subrosa

Location Details:

703 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz, CA 95060

Black Panther Party and Black Liberation Army Veteran Jalil Muntaqim, a co-founder of the Jericho Movement for Amnesty for Political Prisoners and Prisoners of War, will discuss the Peoples’ Senate, a project of self-determination geared to create alternative systems of socio-economic and political order in this time of genocide.