Subrosa Presents: Jalil Muntaqim
Date:
Friday, May 17, 2024
Time:
3:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Subrosa
Location Details:
703 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz, CA 95060
Black Panther Party and Black Liberation Army Veteran Jalil Muntaqim, a co-founder of the Jericho Movement for Amnesty for Political Prisoners and Prisoners of War, will discuss the Peoples’ Senate, a project of self-determination geared to create alternative systems of socio-economic and political order in this time of genocide.
Added to the calendar on Wed, May 15, 2024 1:29PM
