Equal Rights Amendment Conference: 100 Years, Not One More – Equal Voice, Equal Vote 2024
Date:
Friday, May 31, 2024
Time:
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Conference
Organizer/Author:
ERA Coaltion and partners
Location Details:
Mount Saint Mary’s University - Doheny Campus
10 Chester Place
Los Angeles, CA 90007
Info & registration: https://www.eracoalition.org/the-equal-rights-amendment-100-years-not-one-more-equal-voice-equal-vote-in-2024/
EQUAL RIGHTS AMENDMENT CONFERENCE - California / West Coast 2024
It’s been over 100 years, Not One More!
We are experiencing a pivotal moment in history and our united efforts are needed more than ever.
As the ERA Coalition is in its tenth year and advocates for sex equality just marked the 100th anniversary of the Equal Rights Amendment's introduction in Congress last year, we've never been closer to having sex equality explicitly expressed in our Constitution.
The Equal Rights Amendment has been passed by both chambers of Congress, ratified by the required number of states, and now it just needs to be published into the Constitution. We are mobilizing nationwide.
Together with over 300 ERA Coalition partners we are creating new ways to optimize our distinct, overlapping communities in order to strengthen and uplift our constitutional sex equality mission.
We launched this initiative in Washington, D.C. in November 2023. This May it’s LOS ANGELES, CA, followed by New York City - September 2024.
ERA Coalition in partnership with: The California Commission on the Status of Women and Girls | The Center for the Advancement of Women at Mount Saint Mary’s University | The ERA Youth Coalition | Equality Now | The Female Quotient | Let it Ripple | National Women’s History Museum | Women Connect4Good
_______________________________________________________________
CA / WEST COAST CONFERENCE INFO:
DATE: May 31st, 2024
LOCATION: The Center for the Advancement of Women at Mount Saint Mary’s University, Pompeian Room and Doheny Campus
Cost: FREE
SCHEDULE:
10am-5pm: Program
5pm-7pm: Reception
Topics of discussion will include:
--ERA Now: The State of the Equal Rights Amendment
--ERA How: Getting it Done
--Champions for Equality: Shelley Zalis and Special Guest
--Equal Voice | Equal Vote: Mobilizing and Inspiring Voters
--ERA Coalition Forward: Amplify and Educate with Rally an Advocacy Agency
_______________________________________________________________
EQUAL RIGHTS AMENDMENT
https://www.eracoalition.org/the-amendment
“Section 1: Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex.
Section 2: The Congress shall have the power to enforce, by appropriate legislation, the provisions of this article.
Section 3: This amendment shall take effect two years after the date of ratification.”
_______________________________________________________________
_______________________________________________________________
_______________________________________________________________
For more information: https://www.eracoalition.org/the-equal-rig...
