From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Palestine Solidarity protest - support the UCSC student encampment
Date:
Thursday, May 16, 2024
Time:
4:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Allan Fisher
Email:
Phone:
4159542763
Location Details:
corner of Bay and High Streets, Santa Cruz (at entrance to UC Santa Cruz)
Hold banners and signs in solidarity with Palestine and the students.
Added to the calendar on Wed, May 15, 2024 10:50AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network