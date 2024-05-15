From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Palestine Solidarity protest - support the UCSC student encampment

Date:

Thursday, May 16, 2024

Time:

4:30 PM - 5:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Allan Fisher

Email:

Phone:

4159542763

Location Details:

corner of Bay and High Streets, Santa Cruz (at entrance to UC Santa Cruz)

Hold banners and signs in solidarity with Palestine and the students.