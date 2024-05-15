top
San Francisco Environment & Forest Defense Racial Justice

Book Talk: "Toxic City: Redevelopment & Environmental Justice in SF" w/ Lindsey Dillon

Online event
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
City Lights Booksellers SF
Location Details:
Online event
City Lights in conjunction with San Francisco Bay Chapter Physicians for Social Responsibility present Prof. Lindsey Dillon (UCSC) discussing her new book, "Toxic City: Redevelopment and Environmental Justice in San Francisco" (published by University of California Press).

Wednesday, May 29, 2024 at 6 - 8 PM PST

RSVP: https://citylights.com/events/lindsey-dillon-toxic-city-redevelopment-and-environmental-justice-in-san-francisco/


Toxic City presents a novel critique of postindustrial green gentrification through a study of Bayview-Hunters Point, a historically Black neighborhood in San Francisco.

As cities across the United States clean up and transform contaminated waterfronts and abandoned factories into inviting spaces of urban nature and green living, working-class residents—who previously lived with the effects of state abandonment, corporate divestment, and industrial pollution—are threatened with displacement at the very moment these neighborhoods are cleaned, greened, and revitalized.

Lindsey Dillon details how residents of Bayview-Hunters Point have fought for years for toxic cleanup and urban redevelopment to be a reparative process and how their efforts are linked to long-standing struggles for Black community control and self-determination. She argues that environmental racism is part of a long history of harm linked to slavery and its afterlives and concludes that environmental justice can be conceived within a larger project of reparations.

Lindsey Dillon is a critical human geographer and Assistant Professor of Sociology at the University of California, Santa Cruz.
For more information: https://citylights.com/events/lindsey-dill...
Added to the calendar on Wed, May 15, 2024 9:48AM
