Palestine U.S. Anti-War

Break the Bonds!: Divest from Israel Bonds, Invest in Freedom Teach-in

Online teach-in / webinar
original image (4001x2250)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, May 23, 2024
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
Haymarket Books, JVP, more
Location Details:
Online teach-in / webinar
Come learn from organizers about Israel Bonds and Israel Bonds divestment, including what you can do in your community to break the bonds with genocide and apartheid!

When: May 23, 2024 at 5 - 6:30 PM PT (8 – 9.30 PM ET)

Where: Online

RSVP: https://www.haymarketbooks.org/events/625-break-the-bonds-divest-from-israel-bonds-invest-in-freedom

There has never been a more important moment to campaign to end U.S. support for the Israeli apartheid and the Israeli military’s genocide of Palestinians! Billions in “Israel Bonds”–direct loans to the Israeli military and government–are being purchased by our local governments, state governments, unions, pension funds, religious institutions, and other institutions every day.

Together, we can withdraw key support for violence against Palestinians by demanding that our community institutions stop buying Israel Bonds.

***Register through Ticket Tailor to receive a link to the live-streamed video on the day of the event. This event will also be recorded and captioning will be provided.***


SPEAKERS:

Sandra Tamari, Adalah Justice Project

Dani Noble, Jewish Voice for Peace

Mohammad Faraj, No New Bonds campaign, Cuyahoga County

Dov Baum, American Friends Service Committee

Loan Tran, Rising Majority


ORGANIZATIONS:

This event is sponsored by Haymarket Books, Adalah Justice Project, US Campaign for Palestinian Rights, Jewish Voice for Peace, Rising Majority, Little Sis, Muslims for Just Futures, Dissenters, American Friends Service Committee and Showing Up for Racial Justice.

While all of our events are freely available, we ask that those who are able make a solidarity donation in support of our important publishing and programming work.
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
