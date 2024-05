Come learn from organizers about Israel Bonds and Israel Bonds divestment, including what you can do in your community to break the bonds with genocide and apartheid!When: May 23, 2024 at 5 - 6:30 PM PT (8 – 9.30 PM ET)Where: OnlineRSVP: https://www.haymarketbooks.org/events/625-break-the-bonds-divest-from-israel-bonds-invest-in-freedom There has never been a more important moment to campaign to end U.S. support for the Israeli apartheid and the Israeli military’s genocide of Palestinians! Billions in “Israel Bonds”–direct loans to the Israeli military and government–are being purchased by our local governments, state governments, unions, pension funds, religious institutions, and other institutions every day.Together, we can withdraw key support for violence against Palestinians by demanding that our community institutions stop buying Israel Bonds.***Register through Ticket Tailor to receive a link to the live-streamed video on the day of the event. This event will also be recorded and captioning will be provided.***SPEAKERS:Sandra Tamari, Adalah Justice ProjectDani Noble, Jewish Voice for PeaceMohammad Faraj, No New Bonds campaign, Cuyahoga CountyDov Baum, American Friends Service CommitteeLoan Tran, Rising MajorityORGANIZATIONS:This event is sponsored by Haymarket Books, Adalah Justice Project, US Campaign for Palestinian Rights, Jewish Voice for Peace, Rising Majority, Little Sis, Muslims for Just Futures, Dissenters, American Friends Service Committee and Showing Up for Racial Justice.While all of our events are freely available, we ask that those who are able make a solidarity donation in support of our important publishing and programming work.