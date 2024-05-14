top
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine North Bay / Marin Government & Elections

Rep. Jared Huffman's Secret Fundraiser Gets Public Voter Feedback

by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, May 14, 2024 11:55AM
Protesters yell "genocide Jared!" and "shame!, shame!, shame!"
Protesters yell "genocide Jared!" and "shame!, shame!, shame!"
original image (2064x1400)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar

Representative Jared Huffman has earned a reputation as a political chameleon, easily shifting views to accord with the prevailing wind. He consistently scales new heights in self promotion as he proclaims legislative triumphs for minor regulatory adjustments. So far, he is playing it safe as he sticks with Biden's enabling of Israel' war crimes as while of course, sympathizing with the victims.

His "private" (read only rich benefactors) fundraiser at the Petaluma plant of the Lagunitas Brewing Company was surrounded by private security that sealed off all the plant's ample parking lots in the industrial "park." It was also closed to the press. Undeterred, over a hundred demonstrators crowed the public sidewalk to call out his support for the genocide of Palestine. A little girl led the slogans for Palestine liberation. For the occasion, "genocide Jared" was added.

On April 20th, Congressman Huffman voted to lavish Netanyahu’s extremist government with an additional $17 billion in unconditional military aid. Despite everything. Huffman does this despite reports that the very water that the people of Gaza depend on for survival is at risk of destruction. Not what we would expect of a politician who prides himself on his environmental record. This is ecocide, and Huffman is directly complicit.

Huffman sends more aid to the Israeli military as it bombs more homes, and forcing millions from their homes, living in crowded camps in Rafah, where the Israeli military will soon escalate its attacks. This is domicide, and Huffman is directly complicit.

Huffman sends weapons to Israel even as it impedes international and U.S. aid from reaching starving Palestinians. Beyond the brutal murder of the World Central Kitchen workers, the Israeli military has slaughtered over 100 Palestinian aid workers. The starvation of Palestinian civilians is a matter of Israeli policy. Congressman Huffman, despite promises to the contrary, voted to ban U.S. aid to UNRWA, that has the infrastructure vital to providing aid to Palestinians. Further, it is against U.S. law to send military aid to a state involved in impeding humanitarian aid, but Huffman instead bows to political expediency rather than follow the law. No one is above the law, not even a Congressman from Marin.

It is now clear that the whole of Netanyahu’s policy in Gaza amounts to the crime of genocide. Congressman Huffman is directly complicit in this genocide. Huffman’s empty words of concern do not matter when his actions that directly make possible these crimes are before us. Huffman chose not to join 37 of his Democratic Party colleagues, including moderates, and vote against this gift to the Netanyahu regime. We are then left with no choice but to expose the moral bankruptcy of Huffman’s support for Netanyahu.

See all high resolution photos here.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, May 14, 2024 11:55AM
sm_002-13424-z8a_4494.jpg
original image (1514x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, May 14, 2024 11:55AM
sm_003-13424-858_3982.jpg
original image (1400x1703)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, May 14, 2024 11:55AM
sm_004-13424-z8a_4506.jpg
original image (1942x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, May 14, 2024 11:55AM
sm_005-13424-858_3986.jpg
original image (2049x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, May 14, 2024 11:55AM
sm_006-13424-z8a_4512.jpg
original image (1890x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, May 14, 2024 11:55AM
sm_007-13424-z8a_4513.jpg
original image (2212x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, May 14, 2024 11:55AM
sm_008-13424-z8a_4515.jpg
original image (1406x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, May 14, 2024 11:55AM
sm_009-13424-z8a_4520.jpg
original image (2143x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, May 14, 2024 11:55AM
sm_010-13424-z8a_4525.jpg
original image (1955x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, May 14, 2024 11:55AM
sm_011-13424-z8a_4533.jpg
original image (1572x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, May 14, 2024 11:55AM
sm_012-13424-z8a_4542.jpg
original image (1400x1829)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, May 14, 2024 11:55AM
sm_013-13424-z8a_4546.jpg
original image (1526x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, May 14, 2024 11:55AM
sm_014-13424-z8a_4552.jpg
original image (1819x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, May 14, 2024 11:55AM
sm_015-13424-z8a_4558.jpg
original image (2117x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, May 14, 2024 11:55AM
sm_016-13424-z8a_4567_1.jpg
original image (1400x1942)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, May 14, 2024 11:55AM
sm_018-13424-858_4105.jpg
original image (1913x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, May 14, 2024 11:55AM
sm_019-13424-z8a_4574.jpg
original image (1400x1915)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, May 14, 2024 11:55AM
sm_020-13424-z8a_4577.jpg
original image (1905x1400)
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
