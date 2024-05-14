From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Naomi Klein: New Book Talk on "Doppelganger" - Navigating Our Complex Political Moment
Date:
Saturday, June 01, 2024
Time:
7:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Bay Area Book Festival
Location Details:
Freight & Salvage
2020 Addison Street
Berkeley, CA 94704
2020 Addison Street
Berkeley, CA 94704
Join award-winning author, professor, filmmaker, and activist Naomi Klein in conversation about her latest book, "Doppelganger."
Saturday, June 1 at 7:30 - 9pm PDT
Tickets: $20
RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/naomi-klein-navigating-the-mirror-world-tickets-876349554107
Award-winning author, professor, filmmaker, and activist Naomi Klein will be in conversation about her latest book, Doppelganger: A Trip into the Mirror World.
Doppelganger offers a unique and dynamic perspective on the absurdity and complexity of our current political moment. Klein uses her own experience of being mistaken for “Other Naomi” (Naomi Wolf, the feminist intellectual turned anti-vaxxer conspiracy theorist) as a springboard to explore what she calls the “mirror world,” where conspiracy theories, online paranoia, mimicking, and more are creating a far-right parallel universe that’s been all too tempting for Democrats to dismiss or ignore.
With her signature intellectual rigor, Klein refuses to look the other way, and with genuine curiosity and desire to understand what fuels her doppelganger and other conspiracists, she flings herself into the underworld to shine light on its appeal and its real-world consequences.
Klein is an associate professor in the department of geography at the University of British Columbia, the founding co-director of UBC’s Centre for Climate Justice, and an honorary professor of Media and Climate at Rutgers University. She is a columnist for The Guardian, and her writing has appeared in leading publications around the world. Klein will be in conversation with Brooke Warner, the Festival’s Board Chair and Publisher of She Writes Press.
This is an exciting opportunity to hear one of our most influential social critics unpack and muse on the current political moment and the doubles that haunt us.
