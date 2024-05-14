From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Pacific Grove: Hiroshima-Nagasaki Remembrance & Peace Lantern Ceremony
Date:
Saturday, August 03, 2024
Time:
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Catherine Crockett
Email:
Phone:
831-899-7322
Location Details:
Lovers Point Beach Cove, Ocean View Blvd., at 17th Street, Pacific Grove, CA 93950
This evening of remembrance, reflection, and hope marks the 79th anniversary of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki by the U.S. on August 6 and 9, 1945. Gather to honor the lives lost and those affected by the violence of nuclear warfare. This is the 20th anniversary of the Peace Lantern Ceremony organized and sponsored by the Monterey County branch of Women's International League for Peace and Freedom. Beverly Bean, Monterey Branch President, will emcee.
The evening begins with a powerful performance of Taiko drumming by Shinsho-Mugen Daiko.
Attendees will have the opportunity to craft a lantern with an expression of peace or remembrance.
As the sun begins to set, we will hear from keynote speaker, Sharat G. Lin, PhD, a distinguished medical physicist whose expertise spans global political economy, public health, and peace activism.
The evening will unfold with music, poetry, and stories. As darkness descends, the peace lanterns will be launched by kayaks to glide over the cove waters, guided by the serene melodies of Tai-Chi Master Jim Scott-Behrends on the Japanese bamboo shakuhachi flute.
Join us as we come together to honor the past and envision a future in which war and the threats of nuclear annihilation are replaced with nonviolent conflict resolution and international cooperation.
The evening begins with a powerful performance of Taiko drumming by Shinsho-Mugen Daiko.
Attendees will have the opportunity to craft a lantern with an expression of peace or remembrance.
As the sun begins to set, we will hear from keynote speaker, Sharat G. Lin, PhD, a distinguished medical physicist whose expertise spans global political economy, public health, and peace activism.
The evening will unfold with music, poetry, and stories. As darkness descends, the peace lanterns will be launched by kayaks to glide over the cove waters, guided by the serene melodies of Tai-Chi Master Jim Scott-Behrends on the Japanese bamboo shakuhachi flute.
Join us as we come together to honor the past and envision a future in which war and the threats of nuclear annihilation are replaced with nonviolent conflict resolution and international cooperation.
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2024-hiroshim...
Added to the calendar on Tue, May 14, 2024 3:41AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network