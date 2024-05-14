Pacific Grove: Hiroshima-Nagasaki Remembrance & Peace Lantern Ceremony

Date:

Saturday, August 03, 2024

Time:

7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Type:

Vigil/Ritual

Organizer/Author:

Catherine Crockett

Email:

Phone:

831-899-7322

Location Details:

Lovers Point Beach Cove, Ocean View Blvd., at 17th Street, Pacific Grove, CA 93950

This evening of remembrance, reflection, and hope marks the 79th anniversary of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki by the U.S. on August 6 and 9, 1945. Gather to honor the lives lost and those affected by the violence of nuclear warfare. This is the 20th anniversary of the Peace Lantern Ceremony organized and sponsored by the Monterey County branch of Women's International League for Peace and Freedom. Beverly Bean, Monterey Branch President, will emcee.



The evening begins with a powerful performance of Taiko drumming by Shinsho-Mugen Daiko.

Attendees will have the opportunity to craft a lantern with an expression of peace or remembrance.



As the sun begins to set, we will hear from keynote speaker, Sharat G. Lin, PhD, a distinguished medical physicist whose expertise spans global political economy, public health, and peace activism.



The evening will unfold with music, poetry, and stories. As darkness descends, the peace lanterns will be launched by kayaks to glide over the cove waters, guided by the serene melodies of Tai-Chi Master Jim Scott-Behrends on the Japanese bamboo shakuhachi flute.



Join us as we come together to honor the past and envision a future in which war and the threats of nuclear annihilation are replaced with nonviolent conflict resolution and international cooperation.