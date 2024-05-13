From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Fuck the 4th, Siege the Ports!
Occupy and Block US Ports and Railyards for Palestine!
(FOR IMMEDIATE AND WIDE DISTRIBUTION)
5/13/2024
As the escalation of the genocide continues, an escalation on our end is demanded.
We call on cities across the U.S. to participate in a collective blockade and occupation of cargo ports and railyards.
To be clear, the one and only goal of this action is to economically affect the US for as long as possible.
These actions will be autonomous and horizontally organized, with a respect for a diversity of tactics.
Plans are already in the works for Seattle, with more info to be announced in June.
We hope the radical orgs, crews, and rebels in their respective cities start planning NOW for a nationwide action on July 1st.
For the people of Palestine,
shut this shit DOWN.
5/13/2024
As the escalation of the genocide continues, an escalation on our end is demanded.
We call on cities across the U.S. to participate in a collective blockade and occupation of cargo ports and railyards.
To be clear, the one and only goal of this action is to economically affect the US for as long as possible.
These actions will be autonomous and horizontally organized, with a respect for a diversity of tactics.
Plans are already in the works for Seattle, with more info to be announced in June.
We hope the radical orgs, crews, and rebels in their respective cities start planning NOW for a nationwide action on July 1st.
For the people of Palestine,
shut this shit DOWN.
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network