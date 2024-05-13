Fuck the 4th, Siege the Ports! by Anonymous

Occupy and Block US Ports and Railyards for Palestine!

(FOR IMMEDIATE AND WIDE DISTRIBUTION)



5/13/2024



As the escalation of the genocide continues, an escalation on our end is demanded.



We call on cities across the U.S. to participate in a collective blockade and occupation of cargo ports and railyards.



To be clear, the one and only goal of this action is to economically affect the US for as long as possible.



These actions will be autonomous and horizontally organized, with a respect for a diversity of tactics.



Plans are already in the works for Seattle, with more info to be announced in June.



We hope the radical orgs, crews, and rebels in their respective cities start planning NOW for a nationwide action on July 1st.



For the people of Palestine,

shut this shit DOWN.