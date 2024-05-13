From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Santa Cruz County People's Budget
Date:
Thursday, May 16, 2024
Time:
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
MILPA & SURJ Santa Cruz County
Location Details:
Virtual Event. Register at bit.ly/4ahIUoA
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY PEOPLE'S BUDGET 101
Presented by MILPA and SURJ Santa Cruz County - On Zoom
Budget Presentation: 7-8pm; Discussion: 8-8:30p
Everyone in Santa Cruz County welcome!
MILPA and SURJ (Showing Up for Racial Justice) Santa Cruz County invite you to an online forum about our local county budget process and how to advocate for changes to make our communities healthier, safer and more equitable. Our local government has a moral obligation to meet our community’s basic needs, but we know that investments in housing and healthcare - particularly mental health and substance use disorder services - have been severely underfunded. How can someone be safe or thrive without a roof over their head? And why do we continue to increase funding for carceral systems that criminalize people experiencing poverty, mental health challenges, and Black and Brown people disproportionately? Together we can impact how our tax dollars are spent.
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/SURJSCC
Added to the calendar on Mon, May 13, 2024 8:51PM
