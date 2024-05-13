From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Mother Earth Drag Extravaganza
Date:
Saturday, May 18, 2024
Time:
7:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
Seymour Marine Discovery Center
Location Details:
Seymour Marine Discovery Center, 100 McAllister Way, Santa Cruz
Join us for the Mother Earth Drag Extravaganza, which is being held in partnership with Santa Cruz Pride, UCSC’s CANTU Queer Center, and the COCO. It will be an evening of celebration focused on the Earth, drag, art, and community. There will be a food truck, performances in multiple categories, and an aquarium.
The Mother Earth Drag Extravaganza is a celebration of fluidity in science, art, and gender at UCSC. Admission to this event is free, but attendees are encouraged to tip their performers (bring cash if possible!) and leave a donation which will go to the ACLU's Drag Defense Fund. We will have a drag show complete with a variety of categories along with aquarium attractions from the center.
May 18th, 7-10 pm at the Seymour Center.
Included with Admission
RSVP Here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mother-earth-drag-extravaganza-tickets-882057326207
The Mother Earth Drag Extravaganza is a celebration of fluidity in science, art, and gender at UCSC. Admission to this event is free, but attendees are encouraged to tip their performers (bring cash if possible!) and leave a donation which will go to the ACLU's Drag Defense Fund. We will have a drag show complete with a variety of categories along with aquarium attractions from the center.
May 18th, 7-10 pm at the Seymour Center.
Included with Admission
RSVP Here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mother-earth-drag-extravaganza-tickets-882057326207
For more information: https://seymourcenter.ucsc.edu/calendar_ev...
Added to the calendar on Mon, May 13, 2024 5:51PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network