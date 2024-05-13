FREE PALESTINE - RICHMOND VIGIL- BANNER DROP

Date:

Friday, May 17, 2024

Time:

3:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Friends of Gayle McLaughlin, RCF, FPM

Location Details:

Richmond, CA. San Luis Ave. & Sacramento Ave. 94804

Join us to stand for Peace and Justice everywhere and to reject the U.S.- Israeli genocidal war on the Palestinian People. Every Friday 3 PM to 6 PM at the Richmond I-80 overpass, at Sacramento Ave and San Luis Ave. Bring signs and flags large enough to be clearly visible to the thousands of commuters driving by. Everyone in solidarity with Palestine is welcome to Richmond’s weekly Peace Vigil.