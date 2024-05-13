Palo Alto: Candlelight Vigil for Nakba Day

Date:

Wednesday, May 15, 2024

Time:

7:30 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Type:

Vigil/Ritual

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

Corner of Town & Country Village

855 El Camino Real

Palo Alto, CA

Please join us as we commemorate the 76th anniversary of the ongoing Nakba this Wednesday, March 15th from 7:30 to 9pm. Please bring a candle. We will have signs to hold or bring your own. This is a child friendly event.



Event at the Corner of Town & Country Village, Palo Alto at the intersection of El Camino Real and Embarcadero Road. Free parking in Town & Country Village.