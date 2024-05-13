From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Palo Alto: Candlelight Vigil for Nakba Day
Date:
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Time:
7:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Corner of Town & Country Village
855 El Camino Real
Palo Alto, CA
Please join us as we commemorate the 76th anniversary of the ongoing Nakba this Wednesday, March 15th from 7:30 to 9pm. Please bring a candle. We will have signs to hold or bring your own. This is a child friendly event.
Event at the Corner of Town & Country Village, Palo Alto at the intersection of El Camino Real and Embarcadero Road. Free parking in Town & Country Village.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/vigil4gaza/
Added to the calendar on Mon, May 13, 2024 2:43PM
